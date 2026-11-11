The Drawer Every Standing Desk Needs

Adjustable standing desks have had some ergonomic and health benefits for many people who would otherwise be sitting down all day, but those benefits come at a cost of a bit of usability. They can be more expensive, they make cable management and lighting a bit more difficult, and of course they take up more space than a normal desk. Related to that, they may have limited or no drawer space. [Super Valid Designs] decided to tackle all of these problems, while at the same time addressing the larger problem of a very disorganized workspace.

The idea seems simple on its face. The desk surface would be removed from the legs and a full-sized drawer built that matches the footprint of the desk and attaches to the same points, then the surface can be put back on top of that. But this is where feature creep started to set in, although in this case it was all a net positive for the build. [Super Valid Designs] wanted a front for the drawer but, since this is where his keyboard and mouse would go, wanted it to automatically move aside so it’s not in the way. He built a clever mechanism that pivots the front down when the drawer slides out. Not only that, but the drawer locks into place when it’s halfway out in “keyboard mode” and by lifting the front and pulling the drawer further out he can access a deeper storage space further to the back of the drawer.

Although adding these features in took him longer than he originally thought, the new desk is much more usable than the old while helping him eliminate some of the clutter around his workspace. Like any prototype, though, there were a few issues such as cable management (which is a problem with most standing desks) and the fact that he forgot that some of his peripherals were attached to the desk with clamps, which can’t be used with the drawer cabinet in the way. Overall though it’s a major improvement which we think could only be further improved by making it not just a standing desk, but a walking desk.