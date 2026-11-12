USB-C Hub Or Nintendo Switch 2 Dock? Relax, It’s Both!

[Nozomi] travels with a Nintendo Switch 2, but the official dock is bulky and doesn’t seem to be made for travel. USB-C hubs with displays are common, but they won’t work with the Switch. Not without a little hacking, anyway.

It was obvious that the hub wasn’t too far off. It will charge the Switch, so Power Delivery was working. A sniffer showed that even the DisplayPort initialization happened. A little flashing on the hub allowed it to complete the proprietary protocol, and that made TV mode work, but HDR was washed out. [Nozomi] theorized it was a mismatched color space, so that required a patch for a different chip. Another flash forces the right color tag for HDR TV, but there would have to be another patch for HDR DP.

That patch doesn’t exist. Variable refresh rate also does not work. We didn’t find the actual code for the patches, but we still thought the detective work was worth the read. Some people don’t want a more portable dock, but a less portable one.