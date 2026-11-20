If you’re whipping up a homelab, you might find that you’ve got a mess of little machines and cables all over your desk or other working area. If you’re wanting to get all that organized and tidied away, a rack solution might be just what you’re looking for.

Printable Racks aims to provide a simple, accessible solution for just this situation. If you want to whip up a 10-inch rack for your homelab, you start by picking a frame from a range of printable or ready-made designs. Then you can drop in a variety of gear from the catalog of 700 parts, and use the browser-based tool to check for fit issues between all your different gear. You can even import your own parts if what you’re planning to use isn’t already in the catalog.

It’s not a do-everything tool; it only really allows you to check for basic physical fit between different components. Leaving room for cables is really up to you, as well as factors like airflow and such. But it’s still plenty useful when it comes to whipping up a tidy housing solution for all your little bits of gear.

Homelabbing is a fun hobby. We particularly love to see fun examples built in weird and wonderful ways. Send your very best to the tipsline, won’t you?