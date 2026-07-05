Homelab Gets Linksys Themed Aesthetic

If you’re building a homelab rig, you could just use off-the-shelf hardware in standard cases and slap it all in a rack like the normies do. Or, you could follow the example of [Justin Garrison] and build a more oddball setup.

This particular homelab is, at its heart, built from familiar components. There are two Raspberry Pi 5s, two Raspberry Pi 4s, a GMKtec NucBox M6 Mini with an ASUS GeForce RT 2060 GPU, a LattePanda IOTA, an NVidia DGX Spark, and an HP Z4 G4 mini PC. These machines are all laced together with a TP-Link LS108GB PoE switch. [Justin] has the mini PC running the control plane components, with the rig as a whole running Talos and Kubernetes workloads. What makes this build particularly appealing, though, is the aesthetics of the rig. [Justin] documents how he hacked this hardware to fit into a bunch of old Linksys router cases, which provides a pleasant early 2000s look to the build. This included a bit of hackery to get status LEDs flickering as they should be. [Justin] also took the time to make the power buttons accessible.

If you want to stunt on your friends with a rad homelab, you either have to go for maximum power, or maximum style. This build would be the latter. Video after the break.