There’s breaking news! Quick, check your computer and look it up! What? Your computer doesn’t have internet right now because its WiFi chip fried itself? Well, it’s a good thing that [Phil Schatzmann] made a quick 4-line upload to make a makeshift internet adapter called TinyWifiDongle!

TinyWifiDongle is literally 4 lines of C++ (though the inclusions are doing some heavy lifting). The simple Arduino based project is not meant to browse through your streaming services at 4K, but can provide simple browsing capabilities by plugging into a USB port. The codebase has been tested on both the ESP32-S3 and Pi Pico 2 W with 600 KB/s and 250 KB/s, respectively. So certainly not blazing by any means, but enough to update your laptop’s own network drivers.

Though, the TinyWifiDongle does provide some particularly useful features in a pinch. Logging and transparency features are built into the codebase to allow the adaptor to work for any light IOT devices that need monitoring.

If the slow speeds shown here aren’t quick enough for you, that doesn’t mean we can’t find something for you. How does 10 gigabit sound? If that’s up your alley, be sure to check out this adaptor’s autopsy!