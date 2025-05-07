Liquid Silicone 3D Printing Is No Joke

They might call it Levity, but there’s nothing funny about Rapid Liquid Print’s new silicone 3D printer. It has to be seen to be believed, and luckily [3D Printing Nerd] gives us lots of beauty shots in this short video, embedded below.
Printing a liquid, even a somewhat-viscous one like platinum-cure silicone, presents certain obvious challenges. The Levity solves them with buoyancy: the prints are deposited not onto a bed, but into a gel, meaning they are fully supported as the silicone cures. The fact that the liquid doesn’t cure instantly has a side benefit: the layers bleed into one another, which means this technique should (in theory) be much less isotropic in strength than FDM printing. We have no data to back that up, but what you can see for yourself that the layer-blending creates a very smooth appearance in the finished prints.
If you watch the video, it really looks like magic, the way prints appear in the gel. The gel is apparently a commercially-available hydrogel, which is good since the build volume looks to need about 500 L of the stuff. The two-part silicone is also industry-standard and off-the-shelf, though no doubt the exact ratios and are tweaked for purpose. There’s no magic, just a really neat technology.
If you want one, you can sign up for the waiting list at Rapid Liquid Print’s website, but be prepared to wait; units ship next year, and there’s already a list.
Alternatively, since there is no magic here, we’d love to see someone take it on themselves, the way once equally exotic SLS printers have entered the DIY world. There was a time when resin printers were new and exotic and hobbyists had to roll their own, too. None of this is to say we don’t respect the dickens out of the Rapid Liquid Print team and their achievement–it’s just that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.
Cool tech and nice write-up!
I suppose you mean it is more isotropic than FDM (instead of less)?
Indeed, the structure of the sentence is clear, and thus logically it must be. But I stumbled on that one too.
Definitely meant more isotropic. Or maybe less anisotropic.
Hmmm, I think it’s correct as written, at least if I understand the printing process. Isotropic would imply that the structure is the same along rigid/set lines. But if the layers blend and ooze, then the structure is less “iso” ??
Then again it’s strength that’s mentioned. Perhaps less isotropic in form but stronger in all directions (vs weak along layer lines) so more isotropic in strength?
The Form 3 supports Silicone but its expensive.
https://formlabs.com/store/materials/silicone-40a-resin/?srsltid=AfmBOopznaU22ij7KZd-gJmMnn_OHzGkGmEHHiKW5hLdVl9NfYqk1loA
Wonderful idea and even better execution. I could see this replacing some industrial processing needs. I’d love to learn more about the strength of materials made this way, it’d be nice to have a mini version of this :) 500L is a lot of gel to spill
This doesn’t look like 0.5 cubic meters at all. Apparently, the video author got “half-a-meter cube” (50x50x50cm) confused with “half-a-cubic-meter” (0.5m^3).
The build volume is 50x50x50cm (data from the website), which is “only” 125L of hydrogel :)
