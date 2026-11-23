The Super Nintendo Entertainment System, or SNES for short, didn’t have much in terms of networking or online functionality. While it originally did have an expansion board on the bottom that the SatellaView satellite modem uses, this was very much a niche application outside of Japan. Correspondingly [Danny Boland] opted to use the front serial ports – also known as the controller ports – for a wireless network adapter instead.

This Super Network Adapter, or SNET, project combines an RP2350 with an ESP32-C3 to provide both connectivity with the SNES’ controller port for a ~30 kB/s data link and a Wi-Fi connection to the local network or as a hotspot. By default SNES games do nothing with this peripheral, so ROMs have to be patched and loaded from a Flash cartridge.

With that done it unlocks features such as being able to synchronize game saves between the cartridge’s SRAM and – as shown here – a WebDAV server to keep your game saves consistent between the cartridge and a RetroArch instance. There’s also a demonstration of having an LLM generate NPC dialogue for Legend of Zelda: Link to the Past to have them e.g. react to you smashing their pots, though your mileage may vary on how useful this feature is to you as you burn through tokens.

Overall it seems like it could be a pretty useful add-on for custom SNES ROMs, if you’re into that sort of thing.