[Samuel Johnson] once remarked something about when a dog walks on its hind legs, it isn’t that it is done well, it is that it’s done at all. We imagine that’s what [os6]’s nospeaker project is like. It uses the haptic speaker in a MacBook trackpad to generate sound. You can hear it in the X post, embedded below.

To make the trick work, you need a Force Touch trackpad. These trackpads have a motor that taps glass to give you feedback. But if you drive the motors fast, the glass vibrating will make tones. Of course, the official API only offers three fixed taps. Then there is the private and undocumented MultitouchSupport interface.

To make it work, the system captures speech output from macOS and then finds the two strongest formants and feeds them to the motors. In theory, it is possible to use three resonances, but in practice that didn’t sound as good as using two.

Naturally, since the API is undocumented, it could quit working at any time. Of course, you can make music from things like hard drives, too.