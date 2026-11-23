The first generation of internet connected mobile phones weren’t smartphones, instead they were so-called feature phones, somewhere between a basic phone-only device and the type of phone we know today. They used their 2G modem to connect, and either had a built-in browser or if you were very lucky, could run basic Java apps. As 2G services are slowly disappearing, surely it’s curtains for these old devices? Not at all, as [Antcating] shows us, because many of them can still go online using Bluetooth.
Back in the 1990s, there were use cases imagined for the short-range wireless tech that never quite caught on. There were Bluetooth wireless routers, and the idea of a personal area network, of connected networked devices. Cheap Wi-Fi devices won that battle, but the tech remains, and many of those older phones still support it. We’re shown how to set up such a network using a Raspberry PI, and connect a Sony Ericsson phone to it. The browser to have back in the day was Opera Mini, with its server-side rendering, and amazingly there’s still a Java download of this venerable browser. So if you have one of these phones still knocking around, dust it off, there’s got to be some posing value in there.
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