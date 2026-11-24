It’s difficult to overstate just how transformative the RTL-SDR project was for the hobbyist. It wasn’t that software-defined radios didn’t exist before that, of course. It’s that folks like us didn’t have access to them. Suddenly any hacker or maker with $20 to spare could peek in on how all sorts of devices were talking to each other, and we’re still seeing the practical applications of this new capability more than a decade later.

But snooping on higher frequencies usually requires considerably more expensive gear, which is the problem that [Henrikbiscuit] recently ran into. He wanted to hook the Lindby Velua ceiling light into Home Assistant, and that meant cloning the signals being sent by its 2.4 GHz remote. Without the benefit of an SDR that could listen in on something that high, he ended up doing it with nRF24 and CC2500 transceiver chips connected to an ESP32.

Conceptually, this would seem fairly straightforward. After all, these are the sort of chips that would normally be used for consumer gadgets that wanted to talk on 2.4 GHz. But you’ve still got to figure out what the remote is sending out over the air, and doing that without the benefit of something like Universal Radio Hacker can be daunting.

[Henrikbiscuit] explains that the first step was to put a an nRF24L01+ into promiscuous mode and start pulling in packets. This showed that the remote was using the sync word B9 A1 99 , and setting the CC2500 to match and replaying some captured packets got the light to respond — occasionally, at least.

At first he thought there was some kind of rolling code at play, as the light would only acknowledge around 30% of the commands he was sending. But after analyzing a few dozen packets from the remote and replaying them in different forms, it seemed clear there was no intentional cryptographic security being used. Tracking down and fixing an issue in the CC2500 transmission settings improved things, but not by much.

Going back to square one, he realized that his packets were missing a preamble that he didn’t initially notice because it was transmitted before the B9 A1 99 sync word. The preamble isn’t strictly required, but it’s used by the receiving side to fine-tune the radio for better reception. The fact that it worked occasionally was just down to luck. It’s the sort of thing that would have been easy to see with the overview offered by an SDR, but that [Henrikbiscuit] had to figure out the hard way. With the extra sequence added to the front of each packet all of his commands were accepted by the light, and from there a bit more code got it connected up to Home Assistant.

[Henrikbiscuit] has made all his work available for anyone else who might have this same light, but like the efforts to reverse engineer some random Bluetooth Low Energy device, this is one of those projects where the shared knowledge of how the problem may be more useful to others than the specific implementation.