[Adrian] shared a very unusual Commodore 64 he came across with some unique modifications made to it. Not only did it have an unexplained DIP socket on the back, it also had a second space bar. What a mystery!

Before [Adrian] could solve this he needed to do some good old refurbishing to get the machine back up and running. A mechanical inspection showed both the red DIP socket on the back of the machine and the extra space bar were wired up to the main keyboard PCB. Once the machine was functional, he was able to do some reverse engineering to figure out what these decades-old hacks were for. Even our own [Kristina Panos] who has again and again dived into how creative keyboards can get has never seen a second space bar above the number row.

[Adrian] determines the DIP socket was almost certainly used as a makeshift port for plugging in some kind of numeric keypad, probably one built by the same person did the modifications. As for the extra space bar located right above the number row? It acts as an extra SHIFT key.

That means entering symbols like the dollar sign, parentheses, and so forth becomes a one-handed operation. [Adrian] demonstrates pressing the top space bar (which is actually SHIFT) then numbers to get the corresponding symbols. It’s a two-finger operation that, as he puts it, “feels kind of natural, to be honest”.

It sure looks like this machine was modified to have a separate number pad for one-handed numeric entry, and the extra space bar as a way to more easily enter symbols using the other hand. The mods still left the keyboard able to work normally. And based on the visible wear in the form of shiny spots on the plastic, this modded keyboard saw a lot of use.

[Adrian] suspects these mods were made to support some financial application. That seems sensible, but there’s no way to be completely sure. Do you have a different theory, or have you ever seen something similar? Let us know in the comments.