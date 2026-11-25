Every now and again, folks get an idea for a new kind of feedback that is as strange as it is intriguing. Surf-Roll is exactly that — it simulates feelings of slippery and sticky by changing how fast a touched surface moves, relative to the one touching it.

The basic idea is this: when one drags their fingertip across a surface, there’s an expectation that the surface will slide under their skin at a certain rate. Researchers discovered that if the surface moves faster than expected, it’s perceived as slippery. If it moves slower than expected, it creates a feeling of sticky.

Surf-Roll demonstrates this in virtual reality with dabs of virtual “oil” and “honey”, and a small handheld device with a wheel to deliver the sensations.

The viewer’s fingertip rests on the surface of the wheel, and the device rotates it at a rate depending on what the user is touching in VR. If the viewer is touching nothing, the wheel does not spin. But when dragging their fingertip across a virtual tabletop and through virtual gobs of honey or oil, it spins the wheel to match the sensations required. It’s an interesting effect, demonstrated with a relatively simple prototype.

It’s a kind of physical illusion. Most illusions are visual in nature, but some involve other senses. Surf-Roll fools the sense of touch by subverting expectations, and the method happens to dovetail nicely with VR in general.