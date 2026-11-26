Although a useful feature for people who use ice cubes a lot, an automatic ice cube maker feature in a refrigerator can be a bit of a pain if they stop working properly. In the case of [Adrian]’s LG fridge its ice maker began to overfill the internal tray, causing cubes to freeze together and ultimately the entire mechanism to stop producing cubes. In his diagnostics video he goes over the way the mechanism works, how it interacts with the control board in the fridge and a lot of puzzlement over a new tray fixing the issue with no clear cause.

The most bemusing aspect of this mechanism is probably that the water filling mechanism is an open loop system that only has a timer, a temperature sensor and a feeler arm for the ice bucket. The timer’s duration is settable using dip switches depending on the water pressure at the installation site. After swapping out the control board [Adrian] found that this made no difference to the problem of it working fine for a few cycles until it started overfilling the tray again.

In the comment section [Jeffrey Hullekes] seems to be on point with his theory that one or more ice cubes simply do not dislodge from the tray, which is not detected by the fill mechanism that thus happily keeps filling for the same number of seconds. After that the excess water then helps to worsen the problem until it’s all one frozen block of water.

With the mechanism having no way to detect fill level, stuck cubes or other issues, it would seem that the smoothness of the tray’s plastic is a load-bearing part of the whole system. Perhaps that spraying on some kind of release film will provide a fix here, as also suggested in the comments, but overall it’s an interesting cost-optimized mechanism that works well for a ‘just buy a replacement unit’ mindset.