Here’s a great way to quickly and easily make attractive and functional knobs with no tools required. All you need is some casting resin (epoxy would do in a pinch), a silicone mold intended for candy, and some socket head bolts. With the right preparation and a bit of careful placement and attention, smooth and functional knob ends are only minutes away. Embedded below is a short video demonstrating the process.
These may not replace purpose-made knobs for final products, but for prototypes or to use around the shop on jigs, clamps, or furniture they certainly fit the bill. With a layer of adhesive fabric or rubber, they might even make serviceable adjustable feet for low-stress loads.
This technique could be extended to reproducing broken or missing dakaware or bakelite knobs. This, of course, would require an original, unbroken knob and a small silicone mold, but it’s still a project that’s well within the capabilities of the garage-bound hacker.
While we’re on the subject of knobs, don’t forget we’ve seen an excellent method of repairing knobs as well.
3 thoughts on “A Great Way to Make Quick and Easy Knobs”
Just FYI – “knob ends” has a different meaning in British English.
Ok, i understand that he made a video, but really? I’ve been doing all my knobs this way since I know where to purchase resin somewhat cheap, almost 5 years ago and I’m sure I’m not the only one…
This is good if you’ve never seen it before, but if you do any amount of this the details begin to creep in.
If you don’t want the hex-key end exposed (or are using a hex-head bolt), you learn to suspend it a bit to let the resin flow in underneath, and if you find that you’re torquing the handles off/spinning them completely you learn to put a drilled-out flat washer in ahead of the bolt head, held tight on by another nut so that the entire casting gets a grip on the bolt shaft, or you can weld some scrap wire to the bolt shaft just above the head.
If you want to get really out of hand you can use a translucent pigment and put a light source behind the knob, but that gets to be real work after a while.