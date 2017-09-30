Cell phone towers are something we miss when we’re out of range, but imagine how we’d miss them if they had been destroyed by disastrous weather. In such emergencies it is more important than ever to call loved ones, and tell them we’re safe. [Matthew May] and [Brendan Harlow] aimed to make their own secure and open-source cellular network antenna for those occasions. It currently supports calling between connected phones, text messaging, and if the base station has a hard-wired internet connection, users can get online.
This was a senior project for a security class, and it seems that the bulk of their work was in following the best practices set by the Center for Internet Security. They adopted a model intended for the Debian 8 operating system which wasn’t a perfect fit. According to Motherboard their work scored an A+, and we agree with the professors on this one.
Last year, the same SDR board, the bladeRF, was featured in a GSM tower hack with a more sinister edge, and of course Hackaday is rife with SDR projects.
Thank you [Alfredo Garza] for the tip.
3 thoughts on “Emergency Cell Tower on a Budget”
Interesting…. might have to look into what I can abuse this for in conjunction with java app capable camera phones set up as security cameras… (Phones like the old razr v3 don’t have wifi.)
Arguably, phones like the old razr v3 also have terrible cameras by today’s standards. 0.3mp just doesn’t really cut it anymore…
Plus you can literally score 720p Chinese 2.4Ghz wifi enabled IP cameras for under $10.
I bet you could easily hook this up to an AMPRNet and expand the range of the network with a few nodes. You could have temporary phone usage for an area the size of Orlando in about a day or two.