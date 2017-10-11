When we first saw [Ajlitt’s] Hackaday.io project Terrible Cluster we thought, perhaps, he meant terrible in the sense of the third definition:
3. exciting terror, awe, or great fear; dreadful; awful. (Dictionary.com)
After looking at the subtitle, though, we realized he just meant terrible. The subtitle, by the way, is: 5 Raspberry PI Zeros. One custom USB hub. Endless disappointment.
There are four Raspberry Pi Zero boards that actually compute and one Raspberry Pi Zero W serves as a head node and network router. The total cost is about $100 and half of that is in SD cards. There’s a custom USB backplane and even a 3D-printed case.
At first, using five tiny computers in a cluster might not seem like a big deal. Benchmarking shows the cluster (with a little coaxing) could reach 1.281 GFLOPS, with an average draw of 4.962W. That isn’t going to win any world records. However, the educational possibilities of building a $100 cluster that fits in the palm of your is interesting. Besides, it is simply a cute build.
We’ve seen much larger Pi clusters, of course. You might be better off with some desktop CPUs, but — honestly — not much better.
10 thoughts on “Terrible Cluster of PIs”
This is such an excellent project. I love the sheer terribleness
“At first, using five tiny computers in a cluster might not seem like a big deal. Benchmarking shows the cluster (with a little coaxing) could reach 1.281 GFLOPS, with an average draw of 4.962W. That isn’t going to win any world records. ”
I could see this under the heading, 100 and 1 places one can hide a lot of computing power.
Number 39 will shock you.
Except that the GPU on this SoC is not terrible, and can be used for things like DFT.
OpenMP is also not terrible…
Maybe try to calculate Pi on a Raspberry Pi 0 cluster ;)
That’s been one of my Long Term Goals That I’ll Probably Never Get Around To for this project. This project in particular is what got me thinking about serious GPGPU with the PI0: https://github.com/nineties/py-videocore
I have a hat that does the same, sat on an old B+. Learnt a lot about networking when trying to set it up myself without using the pre built images from the vendor. Is a good tool to learn with. :-)
This project has a sister in the cluster hat https://clusterhat.com/
Boy, did I read that title wrong!!
Oh. Yes. Well, at least the sentiment is the same.
I was going for the Merriam-Webster definition #1, “extremely bad”, specifically 1b “of very poor quality” or 1c “strongly repulsive”.