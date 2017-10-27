Jeri Ellsworth Tours A Radio And Tech Museum

[Jeri Ellsworth] has done some YouTubing again (yes, that’s a word, just like YouTuber) after a four-year hiatus. She’s recently uploaded a very enjoyable four-part series touring the Museum of Radio and Technology in Huntington, West Virginia.

Part one contains radios spanning the ages, starting with a spark gap transmitter, some wonderful crystal sets, pocket radios from the 1940s, commercially available amateur radio transmitters and receivers from the 1930s to the 1950s, and more. There’s even a lovely hack of a transmitter built into an old refrigerator. Part two contains educational toys, three covers television sets and cameras, and four is about all types of record players and hi-fi. Each contains equipment as old as the spark gap transmitters in part one.

You may know of [Jeri] as co-founder of castAR, an augmented reality startup that recently shut its doors, but before that she was famous among hackers for her numerous projects ranging from a flexible electroluminescent display, a centimeter wave scanner using hacked feed horns, to yours truly’s personal favorite, a Commodore 64 bass keytar. And that’s just a tiny sample. In fact, it was once pointed out in the comments that we’d covered four of her hacks in a single month!

So nuke some popcorn, sit back, and enjoy the tour following the break.

Let us know in the comments if you have a favorite hack of Jeri’s, or something you saw of hers that taught or inspired you. Drawing once again from personal experience, this TEA laser resulted from seeing her own efforts at making one in one of her videos.