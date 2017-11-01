Bluetooth Bedroom Clock!

When [decino]’s old bedroom clock finally bit the dust, he built himself a new one from scratch for fun and functionality.

Initially, he wanted to solder Adafruit NeoPixel lights onto four prototype boards, using a mini-USB for power and a DS1307 to keep the time. However, after soldering the board for the first digit and realizing that carrying on with the other three would be a huge pain, he switched to etching the boards instead — a far more efficient solution. In keeping with this time-saving mindset, he added a Bluetooth module that would allow him to update the clock from his phone whenever the DS1307 started dropping minutes or whenever daylight savings time is in effect.

In order to capture the light into the familiar seven-segment display, [decino] booted up his 3D printer and in short order had four shrouds for his clock that — when covered with a simple piece of paper as a diffuser — worked, well, almost perfectly. Only after enclosing the clock in its laser-cut wood case did he realize that the white filament lets some light bleed through. Luckily, a quick disassembly and some black spray paint fixed that!

As a finishing touch, and working within the strict RAM requirements of the ATtiny85, [decino] managed to eke out all the functionality he wanted. When accessed from his phone, he can change the clock’s brightness and colour to suit the day, time, whim, and up to 31 special event days. How’s that for a good-morning reminder?

