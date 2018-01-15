They’re Putting Soy In Your Wires, Man

I’ve got a friend who tells me at every opportunity that soy is the downfall of humanity. Whatever ails us as a society, it’s the soy beans that did it. They increase violent tendencies, they make us fat and lazy, they run farmers out of business, and so on. He laments at how hard it is to find food that doesn’t include soy in some capacity, and for a while was resigned to eating nothing but chicken hot dogs and bags of frozen peas; anything else had unacceptable levels of the “Devil’s Bean”. Overall he’s a really great guy, kind of person who could fix anything with a roll of duct tape and a trip to the scrap pile, but you might think twice if he invites you over for dinner.
So when he recently told me about all the trouble people are having with soy-based electrical wiring, I thought it was just the latest conspiracy theory to join his usual stories. I told him it didn’t make any sense, there’s no way somebody managed to develop a reliable soy-derived conductor. “No, no,” he says, “not the conductor. They are making the insulation out of soy, and animals are chewing through it.”
Now that’s a bit different. I was already well aware of the growing popularity of bioplastics: the PLA used in desktop 3D printers is one such example, generally derived from corn. It certainly wasn’t unreasonable to think somebody had tried to make “green” electrical wiring by using a bioplastic insulation. While I wasn’t about to sit down to a hot bag of peas for dinner, I had to admit that maybe in this case his claims deserved a look.
Frustrated Motorists, Happy Rats
Sure enough, a Google search for “soy wires” will get you plenty of hits about people who are experiencing a very strange problem. During the night, animals are getting up into the engine compartments of their cars and eating the insulation off the wiring harness. It isn’t just one or two cases either, it’s enough of a problem that some car manufacturers are getting hit with class-action lawsuits.
Daniel Dobbs, et al. v. American Honda Motor Co. Inc claimed that Honda vehicles manufactured from 2012 to 2015 made use of soy insulated wires on the basis of it not only being better for the environment, but cheaper than traditional insulation. Unfortunately, this type of insulation is also very popular with the local wildlife:
Unbeknownst to Plaintiffs, however, a real and contentious unintended and undesired consequence of this soy-based insulation material is that it attracts rodents and other animals that are drawn by the soy content of the insulation, and proceed to chew through the insulation and electrical wires that the insulation coats
A few months later, a similar lawsuit was filed against Toyota for the same soy wiring used in vehicles between 2012 and 2016. Yet another lawsuit targeted Kia. Forbes even published an interview in early 2017 about a woman who’s 2016 Volvo was constantly being attacked by critters, to the point that she had to order coyote urine off the Internet and sprinkle it around her car every night as if she was performing some magic ritual.
There’s even a website called, get ready for it, howtopreventratsfromeatingcarwires.com that collects information on this peculiar situation. The owner of the site details the trouble they had with their own 2015 Honda Civic, and lists makes and models of vehicles which are known to use soy wiring. There’s even a fairly regularly updated blog with articles ranging from the rationale behind using bioplastics to identifying rat droppings in your engine compartment.
Lawsuits Dismissed but Questions Remain
Looking into some of these class-action lawsuits, we can see that they are often quietly dismissed. This is of course quite common in cases like this: the manufacturer writes a fat enough check and the plaintiffs willfully dismiss the case, generally with the understanding they won’t mention the situation again. Who can blame them? If Honda or Toyota handed me a check with 4 or 5 zeros, I can’t say I’d push the issue either.
But why aren’t reports more common? Given the range of manufacturers and model years listed in the class-action lawsuits, it seems this issue should be more widespread. Is there another variable at work? The Forbes article claims a representative from a Volvo dealership in Michigan let slip that the issue only seems to crop up in more rural areas, never in cities. Perhaps food scarcity has to hit a certain level before rats will get a taste for soy-based insulation? While we’re on the subject, are soy-based bioplastics the only ones susceptible to this problem? Do we need to add rats and mice to the list of things we must protect our rolls of PLA from?
We’re curious to hear what the good readers of Hackaday think about this rather unique problem. Do potential issues with bioplastics give you concerns about using them in your personal projects or commercial products? What about the poor souls who are stuck putting rat traps under their tires every night? Is there some solution the Hackaday community can come up with to counteract this particular quirk of bioplastic insulated wires?
22 thoughts on “They’re Putting Soy In Your Wires, Man”
Where can I buy coyote urine?
I want this because of reasons.
ACME?
LOLOL
Might not smell too good, but something like (modern) mothballs might help keep them away. I dunno if you wanna put the old fashioned naptha ones in your engine bay or not where they might combust.
True, but at what point does this cancel out the “green-ness” of the product? And if you use some kind of repellant it might wear off in a few years, plus it wouldn’t protect against becoming brittle or biodegrading in nastier climates. So you’d need some kind of preservative. Seems like it misses the point.
Insulators are one of the really legit uses for immortal plastics. Biodegradable plastics would be great for the uncountable little wrappers and bits of packaging in the world, but making electrical insulators out of it is a big stupid greenwashing campaign gone wrong.
It’s a common problem here in the Netherlands as well in rural areas. But it’s not rats gnawing on the wires here! It’s beech/stone martens (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Beech_marten) I suspect it’s probably similar rodents responsible in the US too.
Reminds me of the biodegradable wiring that some European cars used in the ’90s, except that often gave about 10 years of service before falling apart. On those cars, there’s not much to do other than get wiring with better insulation, and that may be the only fix for soy wiring too.
… Incurring even more environmental waste as would happen normally. This is just a cynical PR move, not a serious attempt at helping the environment. And it’s probably gonna catch someone’s car on fire.
My 1992 Mercedes 500se had soy wiring. I do believe the manufacturer was trying to be green and not cut corners. However the heat and movement would destroy it. I completely rebuilt the upper engine wiring harness but other cooler wires were fine. Apparently Mercedes changed back to normal plastic once this issue was identified. So don’t buy an early model. There was not a uk recall.
soy makes a great environmentally friendly plastic.
just like corn did in the 70s and 80s.
i would rather release phosgene gas when burning the wire to strip it for scrap or using the hot wire stripper tool than to have wires chewed and burn down the car or house and even kill a couple sleeping (csi the theory of everything)
Burning insulated wire? Bad practice – you’re not only damaging the environment (and probably your own lungs) but also degrading the copper. Many scrapyards won’t take it if they notice.
That could explain why our ginny pigs keep eating the wires insulators of our equipments (computer and Phone chargers, all kind of New power cables). This issue doesn’t happen with old cable.
This happened to me with squirrels. They ate through the wires in a few places.
This won’t be remedied without pervasive lawsuits because guess what — animal damage is excluded from the warranty, so it doesn’t cost the carmakers anything.
This will be the kind of problem that gets stalled/settled/spun until nearly all the cars are off the road from age and then there’ll be a recall (looking at you, Volkswagen wiring division)
My google-shui is failing me, but hasn’t the telecom industry (somewhat) solved this problem with bad tasting layers in outdoor wiring? If true, would the foul-flavoured additive defeat any environmental gains the soy products provide?
One of the toys my daughter got for Christmas this year had a little slip of paper in the box explaining it had been treated with a “bitterant” to dissuade children from putting it in their mouths (at least, more than once). So if it works on toddlers, I suppose might as well try it on other wild animals.
A thought, this could all be a conspiracy by a nation-state to destroying an enemies industrial infrastructure by using wildlife as a proxy. Brilliant!
Probably not Bitrex(tm) (denatonium benzoate) has been around for decades & is still used.
At one point there was a push to include it in antifreeze but concerns about its persistence in the environment nixed it.
Yeah it is the soy – critters have never chewed on cables before they were using a plastic derived from soy. Never! /s
My point exactly. I once had to deport a rabbit who chewed through every wire he could find. Speaker cables, computer cables, extension cords etc etc etc. Rabbits may look all cuddly and fluffy but they’re EVIL !