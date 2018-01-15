Small aircraft with streaming video cameras are now widely available, for better or worse. Making eyes in the sky so accessible has resulted in interesting footage that would have been prohibitively expensive to capture a few years ago, but this new creative frontier also has a dark side when used to violate privacy. Those who are covering their tracks by encrypting their video transmission should know researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev demonstrated such protection can be breached.
The BGU team proved that a side-channel analysis can be done against behavior common to video compression algorithms, as certain changes in video input would result in detectable bitrate changes to the output stream. By controlling a target’s visual appearance to trigger these changes, a correlating change in bandwidth consumption would reveal the target’s presence in an encrypted video stream.
The idea demonstrated here is early and share challenges common with every side-channel attack: teasing signal out of noise. The signal may be misinterpreted resulting in a false positive, or the technique can be circumvented by adding more noise. Future research will surely pursue both fronts, just as surely as some FPV equipment makers will work to evade detection (careful what frequencies you use) and some people will take a more direct approach to deterrence.
[via Wired]
9 thoughts on “Watching the Watchers: Are You The Star Of an Encrypted Drone Video Stream?”
Seems like a lot of trouble to watch my cat take a shit on a cold morning…
Remember R34
A valid concern in a world where fences no longer have any meaning.
so you only have to stream the whole video and analyze it somewhere else…. might be harder on the drones battery?
If you stream the video, this technique will detect your drone. It detects streaming.
Uuuh…the drone is already streaming the video. That’s the point of this, they grab the video stream and analyze if the bitrate changes when the filmed subject changes.
To avoid this you’d actually have to do the opposite, record the video on the drone without actually streaming it. Which is not possible with the usual storebought consumer drones.
Or just pad out the data stream such that the bitrate remains constant.
Or just use a CBR to start with…
“ARE YOU THE STAR OF AN ENCRYPTED DRONE VIDEO STREAM?”
No, HIGHLY unlikely, but meanwhile, how many people have paid to install for the sake of trivial conveniences an always listening and, with the new models, always watching internet connected device sending data to the cloud for a huge corporation to do anything it wishes with.