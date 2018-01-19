Let’s get something out of the way: yes, this assumes you already own or have access to a compressor. So if you do, and know what you’re getting into, why not build a cheap sandblasting rig? That’s what [adamf135] did after seeing someone do it on YouTube. He seriously doubted it would work, but the results are pretty impressive.
This one doesn’t require much more than an empty 20oz bottle, a cheap air gun/nozzle, and an adapter. The hardest part of this hack seems to be cutting a groove in the nozzle for the blasting material without severing it completely. [Adam] cut a 1/2″ section out of his, but that large of an opening really uses up the blasting material. He recommends going smaller. After snipping off the sealing ring, he runs the nozzle through a 3/16″ hole drilled through the strongest part of the bottle and seals it off with hot glue. Watch it power through rust and paint with crushed glass after the break.
If you do any open sandblasting like this, be sure to at least wear a mask. If you don’t want to spray fine particles all over the shop, you could build a wet media blasting cabinet instead, or go even lower-tech and build a drill-powered parts tumbler.
7 thoughts on “Build a Sandblasting Rig for $6”
Yes, wear a mask. Silicosis is for real.
Never use sand, use sandblasting media like alumina or glass/ceramic
That doesn’t really matter in the long run. Inorganic (or a constant supply of organic) particulates lodged in your lungs is a great way to get cancer or other crippling respiratory diseases.
And goggles…
Is sandblasting actually faster than just plain sanding when you take into account the setup/cleanup? It seems like a lot of hassle if you aren’t mass producing.
And out in the open that dust is going to be everywhere in that shop.
A mask isn’t enough. The worst particles from blasting with sand are smaller than a regular particulate mask can filter. Everything I’ve read says you should use a supplied air system (air pumped into the mask from a clean area).
That being said, this applies to avoiding silicosis from actual sand. Glass grit, as was used in the video, is apparently fine for use with a mask and filter. There are also things like CO2 and soda blasting, which are completely safe on their own (though whatever’s being blasted off probably isn’t, so wear a mask, anyway).
I’m sure that works, but another thing that works is the sandblaster they sell at Harbor Freight for $20.
If I did all that just to save $14, I would have to turn myself in to the state labor board for violating the minimum wage law.