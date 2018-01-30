[Erich] is the middle of building a new competition sumo bot for 2018. He’s trying to make this one as open and low-cost as humanly possible. So far it’s going pretty well, and the quest to make DIY parts has presented fodder for how-to posts along the way.
One of new bot’s features will be magnetic position encoders for the wheels. In the past, [Erich] has used the encoder disks that Pololu sells without issue. At 69¢ each, they don’t exactly break the bank, either. But shipping outside the US is prohibitively high, so he decided to try making his own disks with a 3D printer and the smallest neodymium magnets on Earth.
The pre-fab encoder disks don’t have individual magnets—they’re just a puck of magnetic slurry that gets its polarity on the assembly line. [Erich] reverse-engineered a disk and found the polarity using magnets (natch). Then got to work designing a replacement with cavities to hold six 1mm x 1mm x 1mm neodymium magnets and printed it out. After that, he just had to glue them in place, matching the polarity of the original disk. We love the ingenuity of this project, especially the pair of tweezers he printed to pick and place the magnets.
Rotary encoders are pretty common in robotics applications to detect and measure wheel movement. Don’t quite recall how they work? We’ll help you get those wheels turning.
5 thoughts on “Roll Your Own Magnetic Encoder Disks”
Sumo bots competitions in Poland – same three guys reach podiums since 2010 while
suckersstudents with reasonably-priced bots waste their time and effort failing to move past qualifying stage. Similar story with line-follower competition.
Wouldn’t the lowest cost option for a magnetic encoder just be a steel bar spinning between two coils? That would add pretty much no cost to anything on this.
Alternatively, I’m sure you could measure commutation noise in the motor reliably enough to track position, with little else than some filtering circuitry and a micro with an ADC.
very nice, make a product out of this please, cheap dc motor w/ gearbox and a small pcb on the side with this simple encoder. add an h-bridge or even full motor driver. if it is cheap enough it would be quite popular i think.
Or just buy a magnetic encoder IC like the AS5048…
SPI, I2C, PWM as output and super accurate, absolute position at astounding speeds…
Kristina Panos – One thing I just can’t understand with all rotary encoders, magnetic or not, is how does the decoding circuitry detect angular momentum DIRECTION? How does it know CW or CCW (aka anticlockwise)? Like how does the robot know it’s going forward or reverse? I know it’s something wicked simple, I just can’t see it yet…