Making the Case for Slackware in 2018

If you started using GNU/Linux in the last 10 years or so, there’s a very good chance your first distribution was Ubuntu. But despite what you may have heard on some of the elitist Linux message boards and communities out there, there’s nothing wrong with that. The most important thing is simply that you’re using Free and Open Source Software (FOSS). The how and why is less critical, and in the end really boils down to personal preference. If you would rather take the “easy” route, who is anyone else to judge?
Having said that, such options have not always been available. When I first started using Linux full time, the big news was that the kernel was about to get support for USB Mass Storage devices. I don’t mean like a particular Mass Storage device either, I mean the actual concept of it. Before that point, USB on Linux was mainly just used for mice and keyboards. So while I might not be able to claim the same Linux Greybeard status as the folks who installed via floppies on an i386, it’s safe to say I missed the era of “easy” Linux by a wide margin.
But I don’t envy those who made the switch under slightly rosier circumstances. Quite the opposite. I believe my understanding of the core Unix/Linux philosophy is much stronger because I had to “tough it” through the early days. When pursuits such as mastering your init system and compiling a vanilla kernel from source weren’t considered nerdy extravagance but necessary aspects of running a reliable system.
So what should you do if you’re looking for the “classic” Linux experience? Where automatic configuration is a dirty word, and every aspect of your system can be manipulated with nothing more exotic than a text editor? It just so happens there is a distribution of Linux that has largely gone unchanged for the last couple of decades: Slackware. Let’s take a look at its origins, and what I think is a very bright future.
A Deliberate Time Capsule
It’s not as if it’s an accident that Slackware is the most “old school” of all Linux distributions. For one, it’s literally the oldest actively maintained distribution at 24 years. But more to the point, Slackware creator and lead developer Patrick Volkerding simply likes it that way:
The Official Release of Slackware Linux by Patrick Volkerding is an advanced Linux operating system, designed with the twin goals of ease of use and stability as top priorities. Including the latest popular software while retaining a sense of tradition, providing simplicity and ease of use alongside flexibility and power, Slackware brings the best of all worlds to the table.
For those of you not up on your Linux distribution buzz-words “stability” and “tradition” could here be taken to mean “old” and “older”. Cutting edge software and features are generally avoided in Slackware, which is either a blessing or a curse depending on who you ask. A full install of the latest build of Slackware could potentially have software months or years out of date, but it will definitely have software that works.
The upside of all this is that things more or less stay the same in Slackware-land. If you used Slackware 9.0 in 2003, you’ll have no problem installing Slackware 14.2 today and finding your way around.
Benefits of Simplicity
If you’re looking to learn Linux, there’s great benefit in Slackware’s almost fanatical insistence on simplicity. Rather than learning a distribution-specific method of accomplishing a task (a common occurrence in highly developed distributions like Ubuntu), the “Slackware way” is likely to be applicable to any other Linux distribution you use. For that matter, much of what works in Slackware will also work in BSD and other Unix variants.
This is especially true of the Slackware initialization system, which is closely related to the BSD init style. Services are controlled with simple Bash scripts (rc.wireless, rc.samba, rc.httpd, etc) dropped into /etc/rc.d/. To enable and disable a service you don’t need to remember any distribution-specific command, just add or remove the executable bit from the script with chmod. Adding and removing services is extremely simple in Slackware, making it easy to set up a slimmed-down install for a very specific purpose or for older hardware.
Speaking of keeping things simple, the controversial systemd is nowhere to be found. In Slackware, the text file is still King, and any software that obfuscates system configuration and maintenance is likely to have a very tough time getting the nod from Volkerding and his close-knit team of maintainers.
Finally, one of the best features of Slackware is the avoidance of custom or “patched” versions of software. Slackware does not apply patches to any of the software in its package repository, nor the kernel. While other distributions might make slight changes or tweaks to the software they install in an attempt to better brand or integrate it into the OS as a whole, Slackware keeps software exactly as the original developer intended it to be. Not only does this reduce the chances of introducing bugs or compatibility issues, but there’s also something nice about knowing that you’re using the software exactly as the developer intended it.
Frustration Free Packaging
If you’ve heard anything bad about Slackware, it’s almost certainly been about the software packages. Or more specifically, the lack of intelligent dependency management. In other distributions, the package manager understands what software each package relies on to function, and will prompt you to install them as well to make sure everything works as expected. There is no such system in Slackware, but that is also by design.
In an effort to make things as simple as possible, the expectation is that you install everything. Slackware is developed and tested with the assumption that you have a full installation of every package in the repository. In fact, this is the default mode for the Slackware installer; you have to switch into “Expert” mode if you don’t want everything.
If you don’t want a full install and would rather pick and chose packages, you are free to do so, but you’ll need to manually handle dependencies. If you get an error about a missing library when you try to start a program, it’s up to you to find out what it depends on and install it. You’ll quickly develop a feel for just what is and isn’t required in a Linux system by going through and manually solving your own dependencies, which again comes in handy if you are trying to tailor-fit an OS to your specific requirements.
Should You be Slacking?
Today, the argument for Slackware might actually be stronger than its been in the past. By not embracing the switch over to systemd, Slackware is seeing more attention than it has in years. It’s still unclear if it can avoid systemd forever, but at least for the foreseeable future, Linux users who aren’t onboard with this controversial shift in the Linux ecosystem have found a safe haven in Slackware.
Slackware was my first Linux distribution, and today I still recommend it to anyone who’s looking to really learn Linux. If you simply want to use Linux, then I have to concede Ubuntu or Mint is probably a better starting point for a Windows-convert. It’s the difference between learning how and why your operating system works, and having the OS leave you alone so you can work on something else. Not everyone needs to learn the former, but it may help you in the future if the latter falls on its face.
20 thoughts on “Making the Case for Slackware in 2018”
Slackware for when one had to fit a ten gallon drink into a five gallon cup.
WTF are you drinking that you need 5, let alone 10, gallons of it at a time. Inquiring minds want to know.
In 2019, 10 gallons is a Medium drink at any fast food place.
I’ve been a Slacker since it was still called the SoftLanding System(SLS). I know it didn’t precisely morph into Slackware; Just go with it.
I finally left Slackware for Arch a year ago because I found it difficult to keep my main desktop up to date without a dependency manager and wanted to use GNOME again, which is impossible under Slackware without systemd. That’s it. Add proper dependency management to the core package utils and add GNOME back in and I’d likely be back in the Slackware fold overnight.
Gentoo is the better option for learning Linux, last time I tried to compile anything using a slackware system the development libraries were hopelessly out of date, its fine that the installer hasn’t changed, if it ain’t broke… but you really do need upto date development packages…
> To enable and disable a service you don’t need to remember any distribution-specific command, just add or remove the executable bit from the script with chmod
Service management is a lot less system-specific since systemd came about. Love it or hate it, it’s become the standard for a large portion of distros.
wut
I used Slackware in the past and I kind of liked it … but installation of new programs was somewhat of a hit and miss afair. You often had to spend a lot of time trying to get all the required dependencies.
But it was fast, and as a learning/teaching/clean design system it is really good. Just a bit too hard for the average Joe like me.
There’s always Gentoo & Friends.
I’d go as far as to say they’re the modern day Slackware.
After all, you typically install it by chrooting into a “base” image you extracted into your preformatted root partition.
But if your main focus instead is lean&mean, then there’s Alpine Linux.
And Arch will always be considered a traitor for not remaining only friends with benefits with systemD.
I came into my own on linux shortly after building my first PC and realizing I had no money for an operating system, and wasn’t fond of using the old Windows 98 install disk I found in the folks basement when they were running brand spanking new XP upstairs. I landed a sweet book called “Redhat for Dummies”, which came with a DVD. Unfortunately, poor of OS also meant poor of DVD drive, and I was instructed (by the parents) that I was not to cannibalize the home PC for its DVD drive. I began the laborious process of downloading all six CDs of RedHat over the slowest possible DSL connection humans had, and burning disc after disc. After all that, I began learning that Linux was -not- an easy solution. Having said that, I pity those who have known nothing but Ubuntu. My passing familiarity with the ins and outs of “Hard-Mode” linux have landed me job opportunities, tech advantages over my peers, and more. *sigh* I really love Linux.
OK, I’ll pile on the “when I was a lad” stories…
In 1995, I had to mail-order install CDs and walk uphill both ways to the mailbox to get them. I still have them – the Red Hat 1.0 Mother’s Day release. Kernel 1.2.8.
Ah the memories – I still have a box of Slackware floppies (5.25″) and the luggable they were installed onto – a 386DX with maths co-processor. Pretty much the first usable release of Linux iirc, I even ran a couple of serial terminals off it… What a learning curve that was, thank goodness we now have stackexchange and most problems have solutions that are just a google or two away.
What? No mention of Yggdrasil?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yggdrasil_Linux/GNU/X
B^)
Installation video for insomniacs.
last i heard it’s still quite the hassle for package dependencies. I would still recommend aptitude above all else, and thus debian-based distro’s. After +20 years of running debian you’re gonna have to come with much better arguments to convince me to try something else.
for the record, I tried SuSE, Red Hat, Gentoo, and yes the ubuntus. Nothing beats debian imo. I have some friends that keep pushing me to try on of the BSD variants, but i havn’t gotten around to it yet.
I wish authors would quit bringing up “controversies” whenever mentioning systemd. It’s a good init system. It’s not what the old guard is used to, but you know what? That doesn’t make it any less good. Binary logs aren’t a problem. Swallowing up other projects for better integration isn’t a bad thing.
Emacs vs Vi. ;-)
“Stability and tradition”… looks a bit like a Theresa May Brexit mantra :-)
More seriously, I used Slackware since its first edition : download at work (home network wasn’t really cheap and fast at time), writing a lot of floppy then charging my home computer… with all the joy when finaly the X11 cursor appeared instead of error messages !
Wasn’t it Slackware that had a playpus on their logo way back then?