Smoke is a useful thing, whether you want to hide from enemy combatants or just make a big scene at a local sporting match. Smoke devices have lots of applications, many of which will likely cause a nuisance to somebody, somewhere. With that said, they can also be really cool, and [Tech Ingredients] is here to tell you how to make them.
Far from a simple tutorial, the video guide is loaded with detail. It begins with an explanation of the basic chemistry involved, using potassium nitrate and sugar. This is the basis of rocket candy, a popular method for making solid rocket motors at home. However, it’s then explained how the formula is altered to suit a smoke-making, rather than a thrust-making device. The trick is the addition of paraffin to moderate the reaction.
The tips don’t stop there. The guide explains how to use a coffee grinder to make the coarse ingredients finer, which increases the surface area and allows the powder constituents to blend with the wax more easily. Enclosures are also discussed, with a cardboard tube and bentonite clay favored for its heat resistance and stability.
Overall, it’s an excellent guide which takes the time to explain the rationale behind each step in the process. It’s great to see the underlying concepts explained with the practical execution, giving a strong understanding of not just how to do it, but why. Video after the break.
14 thoughts on “Making Smoke That Really Performs”
WooHoo!
Bear in mind that in some backwards countries this may well be seen as manufacture of explosives.
And if you want to argue the toss with the authorities, you’re welcome to do so as their guest at a high security location.
Unfortunately some lawmakers and their minions lack common sense or even something vaguely resembling a functioning neocortex in their heads.
I theorize their higher functions have been shifted with a cephalopod like brain located in their posterior.
No edit function “shifted to”
Well, there isn’t much difference between K nitrate with paraffin and Na nitrate with fuel oil. And no need to trigger the delightful cuttlefish and friendly octopus!
Oh I remember doing this as a teenager.
I used to make smoke bombs from sparklers, electrical tubing, candle wax & tape as a kid, good times:
1] Get some electrical tubing, those rigid yellow plastic ones about 1,5cm across that are used in most walls, cut sections of the same length as sparklers
2] Cover the outside of the tube with candle wax
3] Take a bunch of sparklers that snugly fit the tube, remove 2, put them in the tube
4] Bend the ‘bottom’ (the non-covered) part of the sparkler around the pipe edge and tape them, stick in one more sparkler without taping it.
5] More tape! (just wrap all the wax in tape so it stays with the tube as it burns)
6] Find a place that needs smoke
7] Light the one sparkler you didn’t tape, shove it back in the tube, throw/drop
That is an awesome amount of smoke. Excellent!
My one quibble is that smoke will do nothing more than slightly inconvenience a sufficiently well equipped enemy nowadays.
And that nsayer is the goal.
I wonder what causes more health issues: That smoke or the exhaust gases of an unpatched Volkswagen diesel engine.
It blocks vision and it is extremely visible by itself. Two good features.
Tip for the day, if you want long lasting, fairly dense, whitex slow stream of controllable smoke and don’t have nitrates and sugar floating around your work bench…
Coil up some nichrome and wrap it in a ball of bluetak
It’s great for wind tunnels and crack finding.
A lot easier to buy. Alternatively there are the pellets that are used to test chimneys but it’s more fun to make your own.
Alternatively if you want lots of light and you don’t mind a slight purple huw, pet shops sell water oxidising tablet. 12 a pack 1/3 of a gram per tablet. But they sometimes sell by the bucket load for ponds. They are usually 99.7% chlorate. Add a little candle wax and some vaseline. Just don’t enclose it. It needs a little energy to get it going. Only make what you intend to use.
Please either use a tripod or use a better cameraperson. Now’s where my Dramamine….