3D Printering: Printing Sticks for a PLA Hot Glue Gun

When is a hot glue stick not a hot glue stick? When it’s PLA, of course! A glue gun that dispenses molten PLA instead of hot glue turned out to be a handy tool for joining 3D-printed objects together, once I had figured out how to print my own “glue” sticks out of PLA. The result is a bit like a plus-sized 3D-printing pen, but much simpler and capable of much heavier extrusion. But it wasn’t quite as simple as shoving scrap PLA into a hot glue gun and mashing the trigger; a few glitches needed to be ironed out.
Why Use a Glue Gun for PLA?
Some solutions come from no more than looking at two dissimilar things while in the right mindset, and realizing they can be mashed together. In this case I had recently segmented a large, hollow, 3D model into smaller 3D-printer-sized pieces and printed them all out, but found myself with a problem. I now had a large number of curved, thin-walled pieces that needed to be connected flush with one another. These were essentially butt joints on all sides — the weakest kind of joint — offering very little surface for gluing. On top of it all, the curved surfaces meant clamping was impractical, and any movement of the pieces while gluing would result in other pieces not lining up.
An advantage was that only the outside of my hollow model was a presentation surface; the inside could be ugly. A hot glue gun is worth considering for a job like this. The idea would be to hold two pieces with the presentation sides lined up properly with each other, then anchor the seams together by applying melted glue on the inside (non-presentation) side of the joint. Let the hot glue cool and harden, and repeat. It’s a workable process, but I felt that hot glue just wasn’t the right thing to use in this case. Hot glue can be slow to cool completely, and will always have a bit of flexibility to it. I wanted to work fast, and I wanted the joints to be hard and stiff. What I really wanted was melted PLA instead of glue, but I had no way to do it. Friction welding the 3D-printed pieces was a possibility but I doubted how maneuverable my rotary tool would be in awkward orientations. I was considering ordering a 3D-printing pen to use as a small PLA spot welder when I laid eyes on my cheap desktop glue gun.
A glue gun had everything I needed: good ergonomics, good tip visibility and tactical feedback, and simple mechanical operation. If it could be made to extrude melted PLA instead of hot glue, it would be the ideal tool for the job. After some initial tests and a discussion with colleagues, it was clear that trying to make this happen was worth possibly wrecking a cheap glue gun.
Will a Glue Gun Melt PLA?
According to the RepRap Wiki entry for PLA, it softens around 60 °C to 65 °C and melts around 180 °C to 220 °C. Will a glue gun do the job? To find the answer to this question, I manually pushed a bundle of scrap PLA filament through a small desktop glue gun that I didn’t mind ruining. The glue gun was a hobby unit made for lower-temperature glue sticks. The small hobby unit eventually melted the PLA but only barely; the PLA came out more like softened putty. Based on this teardown of a cheap hobby glue gun the operating temperature is expected to be around 150 °C, which isn’t enough to really melt PLA properly.
Another thing that became clear during this process was that the glue gun had special needs for extrusion and feeding. To feed properly, the trigger mechanism needed to be able to grip and push on a solid cylinder, not a bundle of filaments. In addition, proper extrusion required a solid shape that filled the opening of the melting chamber completely to prevent backflow. Otherwise, molten plastic prefers to spill out the back instead of being forced through the nozzle. In other words, I needed:
- A higher-temperature glue gun, and
- A “glue stick” of the correct size and shape made from PLA instead of hot glue
After a bit of research, I purchased an economical high-temperature glue gun that claimed 80 W and an operating temperature of up to 208 °C.
Testing PLA “Glue Sticks”
To feed my new glue gun I needed a cylinder 11 mm in diameter and at least 5 in long. Happily, 3D printers exist for the sole purpose of turning 1.75 mm filament into other shapes and sizes. It felt a little strange to use a 3D printer simply to turn 1.75 mm diameter plastic into 11 mm diameter plastic, but in about an hour I had printed a high (75%) infill 11 mm x 150 mm cylinder of PLA for testing.
That first stick of PLA was enough to show that the 80 W glue gun was able to melt and extrude PLA acceptably; the only hitch was a ten to fifteen minute warmup in my cool workshop, compared to only five minutes or less for hot glue.
However, a problem was revealed. The feed mechanism for the glue gun has a small levered arm that bites into a glue stick and pushes it forward when the trigger is pulled. However, the PLA “glue stick” was smooth and hard, and the feed system could not properly bite into it. In fact, the ridged surface of the PLA cylinder quickly wore away the teeth in the little arm as it tried in vain to find something to grab onto.
Feeding Problem Solved by Adding Notches to the PLA Sticks
The solution was a small change to the 3D model for the glue stick. Adding a series of angled notches to the cylinder model allowed the raised arm to latch and push perfectly.
Testing The Bonds
With an 80 W glue gun doing the melting, and the notches in the cylinder of PLA allowing the feed system do its job when the trigger was pulled, molten PLA flowed easily and with excellent control. I performed some simple tests:
- Using PLA like glue by depositing a molten blob, then mashing a part down on top of it. Results were good, but the PLA blob adds some bulk because it doesn’t smear out fully before it starts to cool and harden.
- Joining seams: the molten PLA melts only slightly to the surface being joined, but still ends up surprisingly strong. I was able to pull the seam apart but in the process always broke one or the other of the surfaces, or broke the seam itself in two (leaving the remains stuck to the parts I had joined).
Is There Really Any Welding Happening?
A true weld results when the material of the joint and both pieces meld together to become one. That clearly isn’t the case. There is some melting together happening, but it’s superficial at best. Nevertheless, the result easily passes a “tug test”. The cut-away test joint shows the red PLA has flowed into and filled every nook and cranny, which probably accounts for most of the strength.
Lessons Learned
- A small hobby glue gun reliably softened but did not melt PLA. A glue gun made for higher-temperature hot glue melted PLA acceptably.
- The test glue gun was an economical dual-heater 80 W unit that did the job, but takes a good ten minutes or more to warm up and melt the plastic filling the chamber (compared to five minutes or less for hot glue.)
- Aside from heat, the biggest issue keeping PLA from being used in a glue gun is that glue gun feed mechanisms are not made to grip and push on smooth, hard PLA. They expect a much softer hot glue stick. The test gun functioned well with PLA sticks that had notches in the side, but this will vary depending on the design of the specific glue gun being used.
- The STL file for my simple notched glue stick is available on GitHub. It may or may not be compatible with other glue gun feed systems.
- It’s not much of a weld since it’s superficial only, but it still takes more than casual effort to pull pieces apart.
- Experimenting is fun.
Does The PLA Glue Gun Do the Job?
My large multi-piece 3D print was a big hollow object with thin pieces fitting together like a jigsaw puzzle, and using the PLA glue gun to quickly and efficiently stick those 3D-printed pieces together with no need for clamping was better than expected.
For situations where a PLA glue gun may not do the job, check out this method to ease printing and assembly of multi-part models with a bit of help from OpenSCAD. But for my big hollow model, manually aligning the surfaces and bonding the inside seams was quick, easy, sturdy, and absolutely worth repurposing a $30 glue gun and giving it a place in the tool drawer.
27 thoughts on “3D Printering: Printing Sticks for a PLA Hot Glue Gun”
3D printing is the bitcoin of CNC world.
Would be cool to make a 2-piece mold of the notched stick, then put scrap PLA into it & heat it up to make the sticks. This would result in recycling scrap pieces into a usable item.Jim
Excellent idea! If this mold were made from porcelain or high temp plastic…maybe silicone…one could simply use the microwave a recycle all scrap material into usable sticks. Good thinking.
***EDIT*** was supposed to be “and” recycle all scrap, not “a” recycle all scrap. ***EDIT***
Interesting, but I think regular hot glue would still be superior. The “softness” helps in keeping parts from breaking apart.
Maybe hot melt is stickier but I’ve found in the past it’s easier to peel glues off when they’re more or less flexible than the attached material. I’d go hot-glue for flexible stuff, epoxy for hard stuff. Also it takes more surface prep to bond dissimilar materials well.
I got my MP 3d printing pen for $15, has heat & flow control, and I don’t have to make sticks. If you plan ahead, you can leave a little void in each piece that accepts the nozzle and allows you to inject the PLA between the parts. I’ve welded some parts together that are like one piece afterward.
Leaving a void to fill up with molten PLA is a very cool idea. Have you written any of that up? (tips@hackaday.com)
I mentioned elsewhere that it might be possible to drag the glue gun tip along the joint to make a void after printing and, this will heat up the surfaces to be joined before hitting them with the melted pla. Just an idea i am going to try. This might make for more of a weld.
Why not use a solvent to bond the parts?
Because it’s not using a 3D printer and that train of thought simply wont do…..
They have their uses but PLA solvents can be pretty nasty, can spread out to where you don’t want it, and don’t work as well when you try to join thin pieces edge-to-edge.
Maybe you didn’t apply it correctly?
For ABS I’d definitely use a solvent but solvents for PLA are not as easy to find.
(My go-to glues for prints are either E-6000 or IPS-16 but neither is a solvent for PLA.)
Are they restricted in your country?
PLA is surprisingly chemically inert stuff, so much that it’s kind of a pain to glue securely because you only get surface bonds.
The only reasonably common solvents that will readily dissolve PLA are Chloroform and Toluene, neither of which compare favorably in ease/safety to ~200°C heat.
Did you try DCM?
I haven’t personally, from what I’ve read and my understanding of the chemistry it should work fine, with the caveat that DCM isn’t the best thing health-wise, and is inconvenient to protect against because both Latex and Nitrile are soluble.
I did try a nominally-DCM-bearing pipe cement with some PLA samples and the bonds were very weak, but I believe the particular glue was really mostly Cyclohexanone.
Can you use a heat gun to heat up the target surface enough so that it is melty and run your PLA glue gun over that?
I’m either seeing a starter step where you flash the area about to be glued with a heat gun to make it surface molten, then use the PLA glue gun, or you attach a well insulated metal hose to blow the hot air from a heat gun onto the surface (similar to the way welding equipment might blow shield gasses over an area being welded) so that the PLA is being put onto a surface that is already slightly molten.
I did hit some PLA prints with a heat gun out of curiosity once, but it always deformed the print badly because the PLA softens waaayyyy before it actually melts. Maybe if the hot air were hotter and more focused?
Nice! I like that I can use a tool I already have instead of getting a new hand-held 3D printing pen.
What I’ve been doing is plastic welding my 3D prints just like they do for repairing car bumpers except I’m using printer filament and an hot-air SMD soldering pencil instead of a dedicated plastic-welding gun. My joints also look smoother and I think stronger because the filament and the target pieces all get heated. It does require two hands unlike the glue gun.
I saw Bill Doran (Punished Props) trying a 3d printer pen as a welder but the his results weren’t strong enough. He ended up super gluing the bits and then using the pen for weld line aesthetics. I wonder if your thicker PLA stick carries more heat with its additional mass, that could be improving the bond vs a regular printer pen.
Good article. I think with just a bit more tweaking and prep, this could be really very useful indeed. When I get home, I am going to measure the temp of my hot glue gun. Thanks.
Also, I am going to try slowly dragging the glue gun tip across the joint to heat it up, possibly an inch or so, then hit it with the melted glue just to see if that helps get an actual “weld”.
I never really came up with a good way to measure how much the glue gun was able to heat the PLA. Taking temperature at the tip with a non-contact thermometer was unreliable. If you have a good solution, let us know!
Tip: stick a target to the tip.
I have a digital thermometer with a remote thermal probe I should be able to use on the tip. If the tip gets anywhere near 200-210 C it might work to melt a small channel to be filled with the melted pla. I bought a decent glue gun a year or so ago but it may not be the type that gets hot enough for this. I’ll see what I can do.