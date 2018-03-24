We are delighted to see The Weedinator as an entry for the 2018 Hackaday Prize! Innovations in agriculture are great opportunities to build something to improve our world. [TegwynTwmffat]’s Weedinator is an autonomous, electric platform aimed at small farms to take care of cultivating, tilling, and weeding seedbeds. The cost of this kind of labor can push smaller farms out of sustainability if it has to be done by people.
Greater efficiency in agriculture is traditionally all about multiplying the work a single person can do, and usually takes the form or bigger and heavier equipment that can do more at once and in less time. But with an autonomous robotic platform, the robot doesn’t get tired or bored so it doesn’t matter if the smaller platform needs to make multiple passes to cover a field or accomplish a task. In fact, smaller often means more maneuverable, more manageable, and more energy-efficient when it comes to a small farm.
The Original Weedinator was a contender for the 2017 Hackaday Prize and we’re deeply excited to see it return with an updated design and new people joining their team for 2018. Remember, there’s money set aside to help bootstrap promising concepts and all you really need to get started is an idea, an image, and documentation. There’s no better opportunity to dust off that idea and see if it has legs.
6 thoughts on “The Weedinator Returns”
Man, those little Honda generators are hard to beat. Will be interesting to see the implement attachments as well as sensing methods. Seems data on the field characteristics for watering, fertilizing and nuisance invasion can be gleaned while operating also.
Very neat project
Curious what happens when (if?) the bar gets raised and every small farm needs to have this (or larger equipment) to be able to compete?
“it doesn’t matter if the smaller platform needs to make multiple passes to cover a field or accomplish a task”
It does if you need to harvest everything RIGHT NOW because, well, it’s harvesting time or else it rots in the field and your entire year’s crop is worthless.
Then drop the farming subdisies that mostly benefit the larger industrial farms.
Price of food goes up, but taxes go down. Plus minus zero.
Yeah, more costly food. Less money left for geeky stuff. I can see this crowd getting behind that.
You forgot the part where you pay less taxes, leaving you just as much money as before.
Oh, who am I kidding. Taxes never go down.
-80% farming subsides, +0..05% military & defense budget