Retrotechtacular: A 180 GB Drive from 1994

Hard drive storage has gone through the roof in recent years. Rotating hard drives that can hold 16 terabytes of data are essentially available today, although pricey, and 12 terabyte drives are commonplace. For those who remember when a single terabyte was a lot of storage, the idea that you can now pick up a drive of that size for under $40 is amazing. Bear in mind, we are talking terabytes.
In 1994, that was an unimaginable amount of storage. Just a scant 24 years ago, though, you could get 90 gigabytes — 0.09 terabytes — if you didn’t mind buying an IBM mainframe and a RAMAC disk storage unit. You can see a promotional video digitized by Archive.org, below. Just keep in mind that IBM has a long history of calling disk drives DASD — an acronym for Direct Access Storage Device. You pronounce that “dazz-dee”, as you’ll hear in the video.
IBM still has a product page for the device, which they stopped promoting in 1998 and stopped supporting in 2010. Amazing, actually, that the product had such a short lifespan. From the product page:
The RAMAC 2 Array Subsystem consists of a Array Controller that is populated with from two to sixteen B13 or B23 drawer arrays. Each B13 drawer has a capacity of 5.67 gigabytes (GB) and each B23 drawer with 3390-3 emulation has a capacity of 11.35 gigabytes (GB), thereby providing a range of capacities from 11.35 GB to 180 GB in a single, compact footprint. The new IBM ULTRASTAR* XP 3.5-inch SCSI disk drives in the RAMAC 2 Array Subsystem double the capacity of the previous RAMAC drawer, thereby providing outstanding improvement in the storage capability in a single rack.
The array controller can be configured as either a dual cluster controller or a quad cluster (2 cluster pairs) controller thereby providing options for performance tailoring and/or intermix of DASD volume emulation modes. Options for controller cache sizes range from 64 megabytes (MB) to 2 GB. Cache memory is also resident in the drawer.
Each drawer was stuffed with 2 GB SCSI disks. Granted, it was arranged as RAID 5, and we are sure the I/O bandwidth to the controller was high. Still, it is amusing that they hoped to impress you by telling you that you could now fit 180 GB of storage in only 15.8 square feet! The power requirements were significant, too.
For all of that, articles from the time indicate performance wasn’t that great, and there was a limit on at least some of the controller of 180 GB, even as larger drives became available. Since many IBM installations were leased and hardware sold at various prices, it is hard to peg down exactly what one of these beasts cost. But it is a good bet that a stripped down version was no less than $20,000 — which would be a lot more adjusted for inflation.
If you’ve got a thing for old IBM hardware, you might enjoy some of the posts we’ve covered about the IBM 1401 at The Computer History Museum. Or, if you want something closer to the RAMAC’s time period, you can always play games on an AS/400.
10 thoughts on “Retrotechtacular: A 180 GB Drive from 1994”
1994… my first hard drive was 80mb and I never thought I’d fill that!
In 1986 my first harddrive was 20Mb. MFM. A few years later I upgraded THAT DRIVE to 30Mb by hanging it off an RLL controller….
Copying the data from the 20Mb formatted drive to the 30Mb formatted drive without enough space to put everything “temporarily” involved a hack. I hacked Minix to view the drive as 17 sectors-per-track and 26 sectors-per-track simultaneously. Then a simple dd from the first to the second device converted the format.
(Somehow it had been much easier to just use the 30MB RLL drive as 20Mb with only 17 SPT, leaving the last 9 sectors of each track unused. IIRC, that was because the OS had a table with harddrive geometries and the 20Mb 17 SPT was in the table and the 26SPT was not. )
Another hack from that time: What do you do when you accidentally delete the whole kernel source? Hit the switch. The power switch. I took about a second-and-a-half to contemplate that little enough of that command would have it the disk that an FSCK would be able to fix it. And that turned out to be right.
My first was 5 meg and was not portable. Someone gave me a st506 20 meg WD that didn’t work. I identified the faulty bespoke 8 pin DIL and rang them, they sent me a couple through the post FOC and it fixed it. I still have the other chip for next time one needs repairing.
I had a 5MB unit until recently (10 years ago?) lost it in a move, I think.
Around 1990 I put 1GB (2x500MB) in an AT. “Who could possibly need that much?”
It held all the telephone subscriber info for USWEST. The data was on CD but searching the CD was too slow.
My first drive(s) were 10MB removable 10-head 6-high 19″ platter disk(s). The drive(s) were washing machine sized drives which housed one 10MB removable disk. They were manufactured for Friden/Singer/ICL System Ten (mini)-Computer between 1970-1976 and in 1976 the drives cost $16,000 each. The removable disks cost ~$500 ea.
BTW back then DISK was spelt with a K, not C.
Heads needed re-aligning by engineers every 3 months using a special disk which cost ~$30,000 ea.
I have no fond memories of those units, other than that they were better than tapes.
I remember wanting a 1 GB drive in 1994. A whole gig! What would I do with that much space? Download the whole X-windows source so that I could compile it myself?!
This reminds me of a EEV blog video on a IBM HDD teardown, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CBjoWMA5d84