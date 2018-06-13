Chromebook Trades Camera for Wi-Fi Freedom

There are a number of companies now providing turn-key computers that meet the Free Software Foundation’s criteria for their “Respects Your Freedom” certification. This means, in a general sense, that the computer is guaranteed not to spy on you or otherwise do anything else you didn’t explicitly ask it to. Unfortunately these machines often have a hefty premium tacked on, making it an unpleasant decision between privacy and performance.
Freedom-loving hacker [SolidHal] writes in to tell us about his quest to create a FSF-compliant laptop without breaking the bank. Based on a cheap Asus C201 Chromebook, his custom machine checks off all the appropriate boxes. The operating system was easy enough with an install of Debian, and the bootloader was rid of any Intel Management Engine shenanigans with a healthy dose of Libreboot. But there was one problem: the permanently installed Wi-Fi hardware that required proprietary firmware. To remedy the issue, he decided to install an internal USB Wi-Fi adapter that has the FSF seal of approval.
As the Chromebook obviously doesn’t have an internal USB port, this was easier said than done. But as [SolidHal] is not the kind of guy who would want his laptop taking pictures of him in the first place, he had the idea to take the internal USB connection used by the integrated webcam and use that. He pulled the webcam out, studied the wiring, and determined which wires corresponded to the normal USB pinout.
The FSF approved ThinkPenguin Wi-Fi adapter he chose is exceptionally small, so it was easy enough to tuck it inside some empty space inside of the Chromebook. [SolidHal] just needed to solder it to the old webcam connection, and wrap it up in Kapton tape to prevent any possible shorts. The signal probably isn’t great considering the antenna is stuck inside the machine with all the noisy components, but it’s a trade-off for having a fully free and open source driver. But as already established, sometimes these are the kind of tough choices you have to make when walking in the righteous footsteps of Saint Ignucius.
Internal laptop modifications like this one remind us of the Ye Olden Days of Hackaday, when Eee PC modifications were all the rage and we still ran black and white pictures “taped” to the screen. Ah, the memories.
9 thoughts on “Chromebook Trades Camera for Wi-Fi Freedom”
People who care this much about free software and this paranoid should seek help and get a life imo
People who care this much about how other people spend their time and find happiness should seek help and get a life imo
I know, right? It’s not like they should own the device they purchased. Obviously they’re just leasing it from Microsoft/Apple, who have the right to run whatever they want on it remotely.
It’s not like there’s been multiple confirmed BIOS and OS backdoors anyway. Everything’s fine, so why worry?
Paranoid alert
Remember it’s thanks to the “paranoids” that you have excellent things that you can use without paying a dime, like GCC, BSD or Linux.
Aaaahhh.
I think you hit the nail on the head:
It must be the placebo effect playing tricks on us.
That is, there is clearly no performance difference between Libreboot and stock-firmware on my Lenovo T400 laptops side by side (With exact clone of the linux OS running on each).
I must be imagining the stock T400 being at 48*C CPU with cpufreqd hardly moving past 800Mhz let alone above 1.6Ghz whilst feeling sluggish whilst idle.
Doesn’t time fly? because the battery seems to last a couple hours at best (it must of been 4 hours in reality?)
The placebo effect seems to make me feel like the Librebooted T400 last another 3.5 Hours. It must be purely psychological for me to think I’ve seen the Librebooted laptop hit and even maintain 2.13Ghz for any length of time, let alone the pure imaginative effect of the placebo effect causing me to think the laptop runs at 29*C under normal use.
.
Thanks, I think I’ll now upgrade to a closed source OS and closed source BIOS… they sound soooo much better now I know testing two T400 laptops side by side gave purely biased results.
What CPU do you recommend? I’d guess you’ll get along fine with the “Latest greatest fastest 1.2Ghz Pleb-tium processor from Intel”
Thought to comment digression found in my comment:
“get along fine with”
should of been:
“recommend”
I have done a comparable mod on an old laptop. Not for ‘freedom’ but just to have a second wifi interface that supports 5GHz. I used the USB from the fingerprint reader.
I still have my eeepc 701 with internal USB hub.