A Funny Thing Happened on Ada Lovelace Day…

Today is Ada Lovelace Day, a day to celebrate and encourage women in the fields of science and technology. The day is named after “Augusta Ada King-Noel, Countess of Lovelace, born Byron”, or Lady Ada Lovelace for short. You can read up more on her life and contribution to computer science at Wikipedia, for instance.
But it’s not really fair to half of the world’s population to dedicate just one day to observing the contributions of female scientists and then lavish all the laurels solely on Lovelace. So last year, the day after Ada Lovelace day, Brian Benchoff sent an internal e-mail at Hackaday HQ suggesting we tell the stories of other women in science. We put our heads together and came up with a couple dozen leads so quickly, it was clear that we were on to something good.
From a writer’s perspective, the stories of women in science are particularly appealing because they are undertold. Sure, everyone knows of Marie Curie’s brilliant and tragic dedication to uncovering the mysteries of radioactivity. But did you know how Rita Levi-Montalcini had to hide from the Italian Fascists and the German Nazis using fake names, doing research on scarce chicken eggs in her parent’s kitchen, before she would eventually discover nerve growth factor and win the Nobel Prize? We didn’t.
Do you know which biochemist is the American who’s logged the most time in space? Dr. Peggy Whitson, the space ninja. But the honor of being the first civilian in space goes to Soviet skydiver Valentina Tereshkova. Margaret Hamilton was lead software engineer on the code that got the first feet on the moon, but in the days before astronauts had learned to trust the silicon, John Glenn wanted Katherine Johnson to double-check the orbital calculations before he set foot in the Friendship 7.
And on it goes. Maria Goeppert-Mayer figured out the structure of nuclear shells, Kathleen Booth invented assembly language, and Françoise Barré-Sinoussi discovered HIV. Stephanie Kwolek even saved Hackaday writer Dan Maloney’s life by inventing Kevlar.
In all, we’ve written 30 profiles of women in science in the last year — far too many to list here by name. You can browse them all by using the Biography category. (We’ve thrown in biographies of a few men too, because women don’t have a monopoly on neat stories.)
We’re not done yet, either. So thank you, Ada Lovelace, for giving us the impetus to cover the fascinating stories and important contributions of so many women in science!
11 thoughts on “A Funny Thing Happened on Ada Lovelace Day…”
Time to mention Else MacGill, engineer, “Queen of the Hurricanes” … https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elsie_MacGill
Cool! We’re open to suggestions! Tipsters, who would you like us to feature?
Just want to say that i thoroughly enjoy reading these biographies
I couldn’t have said it better. Please keep them coming!
Great to hear! As Elliot mentioned, we love writing them. Hardest part if finding the people to feature so if you have a favorite that we should feature, please let us know by sending in a tip!
Ditto. I think the biographies are an awesome addition to the HaD content.
I vote for a story on Mary Morgan, a chemist who designed the fuel for the US’s first satellite launch.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mary_Sherman_Morgan
May I mention Dr. Lynn Conway?
they are even saying that you inherit your iq from your mother (https://www.independent.co.uk/news/science/children-intelligence-iq-mother-inherit-inheritance-genetics-genes-a7345596.html) from my family i can totally agree with this, also my hero paul erdos’s sister was even more brighter then him, but unfortunately she died in a young age, so i clearly can imagine that women are superior to men in the brain department, so i will be very happy to read these kind of articles on hack a day
The Kevlar story sounds like that needs to be told. Bulletproof vest?
Oh, right, click on the link before commenting. Doh!