There’s a fine line between a successful DIY project and one that ends in heartbreak. It’s subjective too; aside from projects that end up with fire trucks or ambulances in the driveway, what one DIYer would consider a disaster might be considered a great learning opportunity to someone else.
We’re pretty sure [Cressel] looks at his recent DIY mini-split AC installation for his shop as a series of teachable moments. Most folks leave HVAC work to the pros, but when you run a popular YouTube channel where you make your own lathe from scratch, you might be persuaded to give anything a go. [Cressel] did everything possible to do this job like a pro, going so far as to get training in the safe handling of refrigerants and an EPA certification so he knew how to charge the system correctly. He also sunk quite a bit of money into tools; between the manifold gauge set, vacuum pump, and various plumbing bits, that was a hefty $300 bite alone.
The install went well until he started charging the refrigerant, when a mistake with a fitting caused him to contaminate his nice, new batch of R-410A. Rather than back out and call a pro to finish up, [Cressel] stuck with it, to the tune of $900 in extra tools and materials needed to recover the old refrigerant safely and replace it with virgin R-410A. The video below has a condensed version of the whole tale.
It all worked out in the end, but at a cost that probably meets or exceeds what an HVAC contractor would have charged. [Cressel] seems like a glass-half-full kind of guy, though, so we expect he’s happy to have learned something new, and to have a bunch of neat new tools to boot.
6 thoughts on “Down the DIY Rabbit Hole with a Shop AC Installation”
If the problem was a mistake with a fitting, it could have happened to a pro also. The only difference is that the pro would have eaten the cost , or already have the tools to recover from the mistake. For the first time installation of someone, that $900 could be considered as a “learning fee”.
Well that, and if he doesn’t plan to use them anymore, he can sell off to recover some of that “fee”.
If the first time doing a project involves things such as tools and training is that really part of the cost of the project? I guess if it’s the only time you use those tools and that knowledge/certification then it is. On the other hand if he intends to do a bunch more A/C work then it’s not really fair to count that as part of the project cost is it?
I did a DIY mini-split. I wasn’t exactly DIY, i traded for the electrical work and the people that work on my whole house AC did the charging, I don;t think they even charged us since they were there for other work. I had called other AC people to charge this but they were very expensiveness. The AC people were great and were interested in it. I love the mini-split very quiet helps a room we run a business in that gets hot because of all the computers. I say go for it well worth it.
It would have been simpler and cheaper to just install a window and window AC unit. Or just a portable AC unit and a hole through the wall.
Several years back I replaced an existing heat pump-based HVAC system in the house we had just purchased. The previous system was original to the home, over 10 years old, inefficient, and horribly undersized once an addition was built onto the house.
I installed a heat pump outside and a matching air handler in the crawlspace with 20kW of emergency heat. I researched and learned all that I could. I built a riser for the heat pump unit to sit on due to snow that drifted, bent up new larger ducting for both the supply/return and sealed everything up with mastic and aluminum tape. I used mastic and giant zip ties for all the flexible duct connections. Dampers were installed at the base of each run so I could balance everything. I had saved myself thousands of dollars over what I had been quoted by multiple installers.
Despite all that work and learning, I wanted to leave the charging of the system for a professional. This is where things got hairy and was something I had never considered… no one wanted to touch a system an amateur had installed. I kind of understand this after the fact, but it never crossed my mind as being a problem. It took months before I found someone willing to sweat the fittings on the refrigerant lines and charge the system with the R410A I had already purchased from an installer that bailed on me at the last minute. A family friend of my boss who owned/operated an HVAC business and had previously taught HVAC classes, ended up being the ONLY person willing to finish the job. He praised my work and said it was better than many professional jobs he had seen. The system has been running great ever since.
WORDS OF ADVICE…
If you intend to do this yourself and take the approach I did, have someone willing to finish the job lined up and committed BEFORE you start.