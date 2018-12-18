Betteridge’s Law holds that any headline that ends in a question mark can be answered with a “No.” We’re not sure that [Mr. Betteridge] was exactly correct, though, since 3D-printed stators can work successfully for BLDC motors, for certain values of success.
It’s not that [GreatScott!] isn’t aware that 3D-printed motors are a thing; after all, the video below mentions the giant Halbach array motor we featured some time ago. But part of advancing the state of the art is to replicate someone else’s results, so that’s essentially what [Scott!] attempted to do here. It also builds on his recent experiments with rewinding commercial BLDCs to turn them into generators. His first step is to recreate the stator of his motor as a printable part. It’s easy enough to recreate the stator’s shape, and even to print it using Proto-pasta iron-infused PLA filament. But that doesn’t come close to replicating the magnetic properties of a proper stator laminated from stamped iron pieces. Motors using the printed stators worked, but they were very low torque, refusing to turn with even minimal loading. There were thermal issues, too, which might have been mitigated by a fan.
So not a stunning success, but still an interesting experiment. And seeing the layers in the printed stators gives us an idea: perhaps a dual-extruder printer could alternate between plain PLA and the magnetic stuff, in an attempt to replicate the laminations of a standard stator. This might help limit eddy currents and manage heating a bit better.
6 thoughts on “Can You 3D-Print a Stator for a Brushless DC Motor?”
Me? No.
:o)
Here’s a headline that can’t be answered with a “No”:
Does Hackaday reuse the opening line “Betteridge’s Law holds that any headline that ends in a question mark can be answered with a “No.” twice in one day?
Yes, yes they do.
:D
“And seeing the layers in the printed stators gives us an idea: perhaps a dual-extruder printer could alternate between plain PLA and the magnetic stuff, in an attempt to replicate the laminations of a standard stator. This might help limit eddy currents and manage heating a bit better.”
He had trouble with the PLA one deforming due to heat. So I’m not too sure if doing a dual material would help much. Considering the magnetic filament is most likely ferrite powder based and would give minimal heat dissipative ability. As for eddy currents again it was the PLA one that started to melt. Meaning the coils of the motor were getting hot enough to start deforming the PLA. I don’t think an eddy currents were at play. Even in the video he shows 12v at .5 amps before the camera cuts to a different shot, 6 watts is pretty warm especially with nowhere to dissipate to. Even if a good portion of that watts is in the switching fets.
Wondering if custom making and extruding the filament… then printing will result in more feasible success. Then again… might require a different type of printer to print, sinter and heat/magnetic treat the printed product.
Can you put enough Fe3O4 into your plastic to make it worth while?