We’re not quite sure what to say about this DIY X-ray machine. On the one hand, it’s a really impressive build, with incredible planning and a lot of attention to detail. On the other hand, it’s a device capable of emitting dangerous doses of ionizing radiation.
In the end, we’ll leave judgment on the pros and cons of [Fran Piernas]’ creation to others. But let’s just say it’s probably a good thing that a detailed build log for this project was not provided. Still, the build video below gives us the gist of what must have taken an awfully long time and a fair amount of cash to pull off. The business end is a dental X-ray tube of the fixed anode variety. We’ve covered the anatomy and physiology of these tubes previously if you need a primer, but basically, they use a high voltage to accelerate electrons into a tungsten target to produce X-rays. The driver for the high voltage supply, which is the subject of another project, is connected to a custom-wound transformer to get up to 150V, and then to a voltage multiplier for the final boost to 65 kV. The tube and the voltage multiplier are sealed in a separate, oil-filled enclosure for cooling, wisely lined with lead.
The entire machine is controlled over a USB port. An intensifying screen converts the X-rays to light, and the images of various objects are quite clear. We’re especially impressed by the fluoroscopic images of a laptop while its hard drive is seeking, but less so with the image of a hand, presumably [Fran]’s; similar images were something that [Wilhelm Röntgen] himself would come to regret.
Safety considerations aside, this is an incredibly ambitious build that nobody else should try. Not that it hasn’t been done before, but it still requires a lot of care to do this safely.
7 thoughts on “Ambitious Homebrew X-Ray Machine Reveals What Lies Within”
I would love an x-ray machine.
I just don’t want to be Marie Curie.
Also, first!
Madame Curie was related to radioactivity, I guess you mean Röntgen’s wife :D
very cool, a bit scary too but the cool factor is much stronger. i have always wanted my own xray machine for electrical and mechanical problem solving. or just plain drooling at designs without diss assembly of devices.
Be something if he turned it into a C.A.T machine.
It is a very pretty build, but to me it looks like safety was given a back seat.
{yawn}
I’m just happy that I’m not their neighbour. When it comes to bad safety I always think of this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W6Uuex4VZPE