Goodbye Chevy Volt, The Perfect Car For A Future That Never Was

A month ago General Motors announced plans to wind down production of several under-performers. At the forefront of news coverage on this are the consequences facing factories making those cars, and the people who work there. The human factor associated with the closing of these plans is real. But there is also another milestone marked by the cancellation of the Volt. Here at Hackaday, we choose to memorialize the soon-to-be-departed Chevrolet Volt. An obituary buried in corporate euphemisms is a whimper of an end for what was once their technological flagship car of the future.
2006: Gas-Electric Hybrids Hit Their Stride, Battery Electrics On The Horizon
That was a future envisioned in 2006, the year of An Inconvenient Truth and a time when Hollywood stars would arrive at the red carpet in a hybrid instead of a limousine. Hybrids didn’t always make economic sense as only a fraction of Prius owners would save enough on gas to offset their up-front cost. But it was a high-tech car within reach of everyday consumers who wanted to do something for the environment (or at least, be seen as such). Eco-friendly was in, and Toyota basked in praise for their fuel-efficient hybrids. Tesla shared in this adoration, as their Roadster hit the show circuit and promised to be the start of a wonderful zero-emissions future, even though its price tag was far from mainstream.
GM found themselves out of step. Their big introduction that year was the new Camaro: a tire-shredding muscle car derided as primitively backwards. Whenever there is talk of environmentally friendly technology, GM was the villain Who Killed the Electric Car. A faction within GM was unhappy about this public perception and sought to change it.
Car Hacking to Be The First To Take The Next Step
Since that perception won’t be changed by merely following, the team looked for something to put them a step ahead. Toyota’s Prius is an affordable efficient car, but still entirely powered by gasoline. Lithium-ion batteries that gave Tesla’s Roadster intense power and long range were very expensive, forcing an affordable car to have both a limited range and a small audience. In GM’s search for a compromise they chose an answer between those extremes: an electric car with a small battery to keep it affordable, backed up by a gasoline-powered generator to provide the in-between-charging-stations range consumers expect from a car. Their vision was a vehicle that was electric first and gasoline second.
For anyone analyzing the information available in 2006 — cost of Li-Ion batteries, rising gasoline prices, and lack of widespread charging stations — it was the next logical step and GM moved to take that step before anyone else. There was no time for a clean-sheet design so expeditious hacking began on an industrial scale.
A big hole for the battery was cut from the middle of an existing compact car platform and a complex motor-generator unit needed to be fit in the space where the transmission formerly sat. Everything not specific to the new car — from the generator’s gasoline engine to the power window switches — came from GM’s extensive catalog. These hacks allowed Volt to reach showrooms late in 2010. An impressively short time considering it required entirely new technologies, fighting GM bureaucracy, and surviving a global financial crisis.
2010: Chevrolet Volt Hits The Streets
The Tesla Roadster had proved a long range electric car was a reality, but it was a low volume toy for the rich. Yet it did one thing really really well: everyone knew Tesla stood for an electric-only future. And Tesla seized on this, buying an old GM factory in the middle of 2010 to make the Model S at higher volume.
GM was no stranger to mass production and had Volt’s own factory up and running. But where Tesla succeeded on their messaging mojo, GM failed. Almost no one understood the Volt was designed as an electric vehicle with a gasoline back-up system. Despite glowing reviews from enthusiastic early adopters, the Volt never sold in great volume. Neither GM marketing nor Chevrolet dealerships found an effective way to convey Volt’s advantages to a confused public. Too many consumers thought GM merely cloned Prius several years late at higher cost.
If 2010 costs of both lithium-ion batteries and gasoline were as expensive as predicted in 2006, the Chevy Volt would have been a near-perfect way to combine the best of both worlds and dominate the market. It never did.
2019: Battery Electrics Hit Their Stride
The Volt’s unique advantages faded as time passed. Every year electric vehicle charging infrastructure grew and lithium-ion battery cost dropped. Inevitably, there’ll be a point where a Volt no longer makes sense, the automotive equivalent of a VHS+DVD combo player: a transitional bridge to the future.
And that future has arrived. The car market of 2019 will offer several electric cars with over 200 miles of range at under $40,000 USD. Battery electrics are now where hybrids were in 2006: not necessarily a sound financial option, but one within reach of consumers who want them. And the first to arrive in this market? The Chevrolet Bolt. As it turns out, the Volt wasn’t just a transition for drivers to bridge two worlds, it was an educational transition for GM engineering and manufacturing as well. It paved the way for Bolt to reach market well ahead of competitors, though whether that first mover advantage will pay off for GM remains to be seen.
The Hacks Will Go On
But never mind the big corporation, look at the impact Volt has made on these pages! We’ve seen people hacking up their own variants at varying levels of safety and functionality. It’s much harder to satisfy government safety regulations so it was interesting to see how GM did it. We’ve digitally explored the Volt’s Cadillac sibling ELR and seen its battery capacity increased. And when these cars reach the salvage yard, intrepid hackers will undertake new projects possibly with custom electronics.
Production of Volt will cease
next in March, but its impact on the car industry and on industrious hacking will continue for decades to come.
24 thoughts on “Goodbye Chevy Volt, The Perfect Car For A Future That Never Was”
I would assume you mean production will cease *this* March since next March would be in 2020.
This March, next March… you know March… some year…
Good point, I’ve made a clarification.
As an EV enthusiast and also owner of the European version, the Ampera for almost 3 years now. Spend 2L/100km over 30000km. Its a good car that was sadly misunderstood by the larger public.
It was just too expensive for the larger public.
I’ve been interested for a while but I had a short (3mi round trip) commute so it didn’t make sense. Now I have a ~40mi round trip commute and I’m seriously thinking about getting one. The facelifted version (2016+) looks pretty sleek as well.
This is a pity since they finally matched driving habits and auto build; electric only for local jaunts (the majority of driving for the majority of people) while if you have to go farther, the gas motor kicks in and you’re not left stranded.
Teslas are lovely cars, but could you drive one from Barstow to Ely, Nevada? Prius are likewise very efficient but the motor still runs on local errands. The “Volt paradigm” is the correct one IMHO.
What isn’t mentioned in most of these articles is GM’s hamfisted management practices which, despite shedding its pension obligations and shuttering plants, continues to cement the company’s reputation as a finance company that makes cars relevant only to the Midwest.
“What isn’t mentioned in most of these articles is GM’s hamfisted management practices which, despite shedding its pension obligations and shuttering plants, continues to cement the company’s reputation as a finance company that makes cars relevant only to the Midwest.”
Yes, but an unpopular POTUS getting involved with GM’s problems also left a bad taste in the mouth of Midwest buyers.
I love my Volt. I drive 52 miles roundtrip to work and except during the coldest parts of the winter I can make it back and forth all electric. My gas bill went from about $150/month to $0 and my electric bill went up by $20/month. I managed to convince work to put in a Level 2 charging station, knocking my monthly electric bill down by another $10. I looked at the Bolt and to me it wasn’t worth the extra $5,000+ premium over what I paid for the Volt since the smaller battery covers the bulk of my usage. Also, at 22k miles I haven’t done an oil change and the brakes have a ton of life left in them. I’ve managed to convince 4 friends to buy Volts, and one of them liked it so much that their husband went and bought a Bolt. I hope the powertrain will live on in another vehicle. I’m going to drive mine until it dies.
I think these US car companies dropping their cars is going to come back and bite them in the ass. When gas gets to $5 again someday they’ll have nothing that people will buy.
Gas here in Europe is about $8/gallon, Diesel about $7…
“And when these cars reach the salvage yard, intrepid hackers will undertake new projects”
Already happening. The Volt packs are the best power performance packs available in the salvage yard. In my race truck I get 400kW from a single 15kWh Volt pack. We used my 2013 volt to hack the DC-Dc converter and charger are also very popular to hack.
I think I just realized I have something to contribute to hackaday….
Can I send it in to the tip line?
Can I?
Can I?
B^)
Please do. Electric race truck from salvaged Volts is not something you see everyday.
Chevy could have tried avoiding making the Volt ugly.
A camel is a horse designed by committee.
Several committee design flaws and the bad press that followed, may be the largest factor in the Volt fiasco.
1.) Antifreeze cooling instead of a pricey charge circuit.
2.) Thin structure amidship
3.) Small engine
The fire widely reported in the Volt, was a result of crash testing, including a T-Bone amidship.
After the crash, the Volt was towed to a boneyard, where the ruptured cooling and when it dried a bit. caused a direct short in the battery pack. The Volt and all the other crashed cars in that line burned up
.
Gm said, not us! Not our fault.
After extensive study by the government agencies, Gm increased the alloy in the center body.
No other changes.
Too much, too late.
The public only saw news of the fire, and sales dropped off dramatically..
I documented this fiasco in my college classroom.
I though it was a Tesla that burned up in wreckage lot after crash testing…
Maybe it happened to both…
No, the Tesla hit some debris and cut the battery bottom open, fire resulted.
The same happened to a tesla last week or the week before. It caught fire again in the tow yard
I have a GM engineer friend, his job title features the words “propulsion” and “fuel cell” …. So presumably they’re focusing more on that sort of tech. I wonder if we’ll ever see it come to light in any significant way. (And remember fuel cells don’t necessarily mean hydrogen is the fuel)
I guess his position may be more stable than “Chief Purpose Officer”.
(a new corporate buzzword)
I would love to see a fuel cell powered Volt-like car–an electric battery with a fuel cell powered generator. Basically, switch out the gasoline engine with a fuel cell.
That way, the inconvenience of refilling a fuel cell can be offset by the infrequent need of refueling.
Fuel cells can run off of gasoline…
B^)
Late model Prius owner here. Huge difference in useable volume between the two. I know a single guy with a Volt but the Prius is more practical for a family. Even the Prius Prime is space constrained by the extra battery.
The Volt has not been superceded by any Tesla – their cars typically start at the price of small house. The Volt was a superior method of obtaining electric propulsion, especially considering the lack of fast public chargers for extended EV trips. It was, in fact, far more practical than anything Tesla produced. But the extreme environmentalists were gaso-phobic folks who didn’t want to drive anything with a gasoline engine. Had battry prices remained where they were when the Volt launched, it would be a big seller by now – early Tesla vehicles, which had what we now consider small batteries, required $40,000 to install or replace them. Tesla would still be a niche automaker that never made a profit of any consequence. Battery price drops saved Tesla.