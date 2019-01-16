Resistors are an odd bunch. Why would you have 1.0 Ω resistors, then a 1.1 Ω resistor, but there’s no resistors in between 4.7 Ω and 5.6 Ω? This is a question that has been asked for decades, but the answer is actually quite simple. Resistors are manufactured according to their tolerance, not their value. By putting twenty four steps on a logarithmic scale, you get values that, when you take into account the tolerance of each resistor, covers all possible values. Need a 5.0 Ω resistor? Take a meter to some 4.7 Ω and 5.6 Ω resistors. You’ll find one eventually.
As with all resistor collections, the real problem is storage. With SMD resistors you can stack your reels in stolen milk crates, but for through hole resistors, you’ll need some bins. [FerriteGiant] over on Thingiverse did just that. It’s a 3D printable enclosure that takes all of your E24 series resistors.
The design of this resistor storage solution is a bit like those old wooden cases full of index cards at that building where you can rent books for free. Or, if you like, a handy plastic small parts bin from Horror Fraught. The difference here is that these small cases are designed for the standard length of through-hole resistors, and each of the bins will hold a small 3D printed plaque telling you the value in each bin.
While this is a print that will take a lot of time — [FerriteGiant] spent 100 hours printing everything and used two kilograms of filament — it’s not like through-hole resistors are going away anytime soon. This is a project that you can build and have for the rest of your life, safely securing all your resistors in a fantastic box for all time.
6 thoughts on “The Printed Solution To A Handful Of Resistors”
I’d have put holes in the front of the drawers to put one through-hole resistor on the outside. Sometimes the color coding and form factor will help you find the right one faster.
I probably have close to 30k through hole resistors. Sorted between 1% and 5%, each value in a sharpie marked baggie in order of value. This all sits in cardboard bins made from old yogurt boxes.
Works really well. I have a little drawer system but the baggies are more convienent, especially for loose resistors. You don’t mix between adjacent bins and i knocked the drawers over once. I still have not sorted them back out. Lol.
“Or, if you like, a handy plastic small parts bin from Horror Fraught.”
Bruh – the AVE gods are displeased…. Its Hazard Fraught…
Keep yer d$ck in a vice…
Horror Fright or Die!
B^)
Here is my comment regarding resistors/tolerances from a HAD post 2013…
https://hackaday.com/2013/01/14/papercraft-dial-is-the-slide-ruler-of-current-limiting-resistors/#comment-940205
“Back in Oct. 1995 on the Usenet group sci.electronics the following was posted in regard to using a sliderule to find resistor values.
From: Dave Slee
Newsgroups: sci.electronics
Subject: Re: Sliderules (do they still exist?)
Date: Wed, 18 Oct 1995 21:52:16 GMT
Organization: Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd.
[deletia]
I use all sorts of calculators, PCs, computers and micros, but a slide rule is one of the few tools
that helps you to see beyond the digits and not worry overly about precision, but worry more about magnitude: bigger, smaller, close to and nearly good enough…
Take your standard slide rule and doctor the scales. Add some new markings:
the standard resistor values:
1, 1.5, 2, 2.2, 3.3, 4.7, 5.6, 6.8, etc. (have I missed a few? so what you get the idea)
Mark them as little dots on the ratio scales.
Now a pair of scales on a slide rule work on ratios. If you want a potential divider that has a 3:7
ratio, put the 3 on one scale against the 7 on the other scale. Now find the pair of dots that come
closest. These are the standard resistor values that are the best approximation to the required
ratio. The error in dot spacing gives you some idea of how far you are out.”
100 hours and 2kg of filament? Dang. I use HDX boxes from the homeless despot, they hold up well with lightweight parts like electronics and lock into one another to form a neat stack. Also they have lids, so they’re portable. This seems more like a problem looking for a 3d printed solution.