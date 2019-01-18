In this week’s podcast, editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys look back on favorite hacks and articles from the week. Highlights include a deep dive in barn-door telescope trackers, listening in on mains power, the backstory of a supercomputer inventor, and crazy test practices with new jet engine designs. We discuss some of our favorite circuit sculptures, and look at a new textile-based computer and an old server-based one.
This week, a round table of who’s-who in the Open Source FPGA movement discusses what’s next in 2019. David Shah, Clifford Wolf, Piotr Esden-Tempski, and Tim Ansel spoke with Elliot during 35c3.
Direct Download (56.2 MB MP3)
Episode 2 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- The Circuit Sculpture Contest winners were announced:
- Twelve Circuit Sculptures We Cant Stop Looking At
- All entries: Circuit Sculpture Contest
- Two of Elliot’s Honorable Mentions: The Escaping Joule Thief and Merlin, the Freeform Sea Creature
- One of Mike’s Favorites: Tiny Cuicui
- Hacks with good comments sections:
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- DIY Guided Telescope Mount Tracks Like A Barn Door
- Listening To Mains Power Part 2
- Do Other Things Besides Output Video
- Years Don’t Dim The Shine Of These Curious Gadgets
- Electromagnetic 7 Segment Display Easy On The Eyes And The Ears
- The Embroidered Computer
One thought on “Hackaday Podcast Ep2 – Curious Gadgets And The FPGA Brain Trust”
