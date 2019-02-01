Catch up on your Hackaday with this week’s podcast. Mike and Elliot riff on the Bluepill (ST32F103 boards), blackest of black paints, hand-crafted sorting machines, a 3D printer bed leveling system that abuses some 2512 resistors, how cyborgs are going mainstream, and the need for more evidence around airport drone sightings.
Episode 4 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- Bluepill STM32 development boards with libopencm3
- Great comment threads:
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Sorter Uses Cardboard To Organize Card Hoard
- A Genesis Inspired Synthesizer That Has Nothing To Do With Phil Collins
- 3D Printed Microscope Stage Offers Precise Movement
- Quartet Of SMD Resistors Used To Sense Z-Axis Height
Quicklinks:
- WiFi Controlled Finger Dims Lights Over UDP
- Tiny Voltmeter Uses DNA
- Supportless Overhangs: Just Reorient Gravity By 90 Degrees
- DIY Vacuum Table Enhances PCB Milling
- Example of milled breakout boards Dan Hienzsch is using
- Billiard Ball Finds A New Home In Custom Trackball Mouse
Can’t-Miss Articles:
- The Cyborgs Among Us: Exoskeletons Go Mainstream
- Drone Sightings, A New British Comedy Soap Opera
2 thoughts on “Hackaday Podcast Ep004 – Taking The Blue Pill, Abusing Resistors, And Not Finding Drones”
Small, bug: link from newsletter brings to EP2 not here :)
Ah, drat. Thanks for letting us know. I’ll put a comment on that article so people have an easy way to find their way to the newest.