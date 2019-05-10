Hackaday Podcast Ep18: Faxploitation! Ikea RFID Hacking, Space Ads, Hydrogen Dones, And Blinkies

Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys gather round the microphone to spin tales from a week of hacks. All the rage are fax-machine-based malware, a hydrogen fuel cell drone, and bringing color to the monochrome world of the original Super Mario Land. There are at least three really cool LED hacks this week, plus Tom’s been exploring space advertising, Maya’s debunking solder myths, and Elliot goes ga-ga for a deep Ikea electronics hack. Closing out the show is an interview with Bart Dring about his exquisitely-engineered string art robot.
Interview:
Bart Dring turns out some of our favorite machine builds. You’ve likely seen his work which he publishes on BuildLog.net and his YouTube Channel.
- We discussed the design process for his incredible string art machine.
- Bart did an excellent plotter robot workshop at 2018 Hackaday Supercon
- Here’s the belt dispenser for his string plotter.