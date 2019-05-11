Over the past few decades of evolution, cars have grown to incorporate a mind-boggling number of electric components. From parking distance sensors, to the convenience of power locks and windows, to in-car entertainment systems rivaling home theaters. Normally this interconnected system’s complexity is hidden between exterior sheet metal and interior plastic trim, but a group of students of Volkswagen’s vocational training program decided to show off their internal beauty by building the Volkswagen eGon exhibit.
Seeing a super minimalist Volkswagen electric Golf on the move (short Twitter video embedded below) we are immediately reminded of circuit sculptures. We saw some great projects in our circuit sculpture contest, but the eGon shows what can be done with the resources of a Volkswagen training center. Parts are bolted to the car’s original structure where possible, the rest were held in their representative positions by thin metal tube frames. At this scale, they look just like the brass rods used in small circuit sculptures! Certain component enclosures were replaced with transparent pieces, or had a window cut into them for visibility.
This exhibit was built for IdeenExpo, an event to expose students to science and technology. Showing them what’s under the cover in this “see-through car” with internal components tagged with QR codes pointing them to additional information. The number of electronic modules inside a car is only going to continue rising with the coming wave of electric and/or self-driving cars. Even if the timing of their arrival is debatable, we know we’ll need brain power helping to answer questions we don’t even know to ask yet. The eGon is doing a great job attracting attention and inviting bright young minds to participate.
2 thoughts on “Volkswagen eGon Is A Rolling Electric Car Circuit Sculpture”
Am I the only one who finds electric windows an anti-feature? A classic case of controlling an analog thing (window position) with a badly-implemented digital control (up/down switch) resulting in awkward operation. Ok I admit it is occasionally useful when your passenger has got out leaving their window open but I much more frequently just want to open my window a little bit more or less. It really is not difficult to operate a winder, and no danger of “tired” window motors a few years down the line, which aleays seems to happen.
Perhaps my ideal would be a combination system where you could use either, a bit like motorised music system volume controls, but they don’t seem to be available on any car I’ve seen.
Yes I have the same issue