Making a copy of a purchased game used to be as simple as copying a disk. As the game industry grew, so did fear of revenue loss which drove investment in countermeasures. These mainly consisted of preventing the easy duplication of magnetic diskettes, or having users jump through tiresome hoops like entering specific words from the printed manual. These measures rarely posed much of a challenge to the dedicated efforts of crackers, but the copy protection in the classic 80s game Dungeon Master for the Atari ST and Amiga was next-level. It implemented measures that went well beyond its contemporaries, and while it was eventually defeated, it took about a year to happen. In an era where games were cracked within days or even hours of release, that was remarkable.
Dungeon Master was a smash hit at the time, and while the details of its own brand of what we would now call DRM may not be new, this video presentation by [Modern Vintage Gamer] (YouTube link) does a wonderful job of stepping through everything it did, and begins with an informative tour of copy protection efforts of the era for context.
The video is embedded below, but if you’d like to skip directly to the details about Dungeon Master, that all starts just past eight minutes in. What we now call DRM clearly had roots that preceded the digital world of today; an absurd timeline in which even cat litterboxes can have DRM.
4 thoughts on “Copy Protection In The 80s, Showcased By Classic Game Dungeon Master”
From what I remember all DRM then were just byte manipulation based on disk controller behavior. Now days you have inline layer-encrypted or even byte-streamed virtual machines that take far longer to reverse.. The worse era was when everyone used the driver anti-debug options of protectors..
In the end, the device is producing something that **we** have to consume, and as far as I’m concerned, I’ve no copy protection inside. I’m all analog, and so is the final monitor’s picture. In all cases, DRM are doomed.
sssh! You’re only making them angry and accelerating the arrival of the DRM plug (bend over, please)! Then theÿ́ll have true end-to-end encryption.
I remember the furore around Robocop 3 and the dongle which needed to go into the second joystik port.
It pushed the price to an astronomical £35 for a computer game. Agast at the time.
It was cracked mere hours after release on on the BBS’s.
Many a pirated game for the Amiga had serious flaws. You had to wonder if some releases had been done this way on purpose by some of the groups.
Supercars II had massive corruption on some levels. Monkey Island was uncompletable past the sword master.
The good protection was like F1GP which required the entrie frikkin manual to be copied (till a crack came out) and Pirates! which if you answered the questions wrong you’d have a sucky game, but you needed the treasure map to play the game well anyway so just a disc wasn’t good enough.
Of course all before everyone had digital cameras, never mind a scanner.