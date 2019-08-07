Fail Of The Week: Spinning The Pripyat Ferris Wheel

This multifaceted fail comes to us straight from the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, where a group of friends apparently decided that a fun weekend project would be trying to turn over the iconic ferris wheel in the Pripyat Amusement Park. The [Kreosan] crew documented their admittedly very creative attempt at suicide in the video after the break, but we can save you some time by telling you right up front that the decades-old ferris wheel never actually rotates more than a few degrees. Though that’s hardly the key failure of this endeavour.
Even if you don’t understand anything they’re saying (we certainly don’t), it’s not too hard to follow along with this harebrained scheme.
Under cover of darkness, the troupe gains access to the mechanisms below the towering Soviet-era ride, and removes the brake unit mounted next to the motor. With the wheel now free spinning, the team is elated to see the mechanical advantage is such that spinning the shaft by hand is enough to cause a very slight rotation of the pulley and cables attached to the wheel.
Realizing they need more speed, the group then spends the rest of the night and apparently a good deal of the following day attempting to spin the mechanism using the rear wheel of one of their electric bicycles. But a rubber wheel held by hand against a rusty shaft, rather unsurprisingly, turns out to be a fairly poor mechanical linkage. They get a couple partial rotations on the pulleys, but still no serious movement.
One of the guys was working on the next phase of the inexplicably misguided plan, removing some heavy counterweights hanging under the ferris wheel, when a young woman shows up with a dosimeter and starts taking some measurements. Eventually, one of these moonlighting ferris wheel engineers uses the meter to observe the elevated radiation levels of the dirt and rust accumulated on his bare hands. This swiftly brings the operation to a close, and they all ride off on their bikes.
This was, without question, a monumentally stupid thing to do. Even if this was just a run-of-the-mill ferris wheel that had been abandoned and exposed to the elements for over thirty years, climbing on the thing and trying to get it to spin would be dangerous. But when you combine that with the fact it’s common knowledge to those who explore the Exclusion Zone that there are parts of the ferris wheel still emitting radiation at hundreds of times the normal background dose, this misadventure is a strong contender for the 2019 Darwin Award.
We’re lucky the remnants of Chernobyl’s number four reactor are locked away inside the Chernobyl New Safe Confinement, or else some up-and-coming Internet celebrity might try to get in there and spin up the turbines for a laugh. We’ve seen some pretty crazy stunts from [Kreosan], and we’d like to see more. So please, stay safe(r) guys!
” there are parts of the ferris wheel still emitting radiation at hundreds of times the normal background dose”
So, about 200-600 mSv per year?
In that case, they could spend a minimum of two weeks rolling around in the muck before they accumulate the dose equivalent of an abdominal CT scan in a hospital. As long as you’re not eating it, you’ll be fine.
Though of course, the difference is that the CT scan happens at a rate of 20 mSv over so many minutes, while the radiation exposure at Pripryat is over so many weeks or months, which makes the effect even weaker. It’s like the difference between being pelted by raindrops vs. getting the whole rainfall dumped on you from a bucket at once.
The biggest problem would be ingesting the dust, because it contains alpha emitters which have a greater effect when they’re inside your body as opposed to outside where they’re virtually harmless. The next problem is bio-accumulating heavy metals such as Caesium, which show up in the plants and animals so you should avoid eating anything off the land. Fortunately these heavy radioisotopes are quickly vanishing, and more than half of them have already decayed away.
For the gamma emitters around the area, you’re more likely to get skin cancer from a sunburn.
Also important to note, all they need to do to be safe is a good shower to wash the dust off. For extra paranoia, dispose of the contaminated clothes as mild radioactive waste…
And don’t forget that they should cough continuously for about an hour, to be sure to have coughed out all the radioactive dust that they breathed in.
Of course, if radioactive rust accumulated on their hands, it has also been flying freely around in the air. And some of that air went into their lungs. And so did some fo the particles. And if those particles stay stuck in their lungs, they will be emitting radiation in that one place for the rest of their life. Which would be like some 50 years.
And there are no records of any human ever surviving continuous radiation treatment in one single spot of their lungs for more than 50 years.
anyone else uncomfortable with the wording? dig after dig after dig after dig. we get it, your morally superior.
“emitting radiation at hundreds of times the normal background dose”
That doesn’t mean anything. It SOUNDS scary, but it means absolutely nothing. Depending on the circumstances that could be bad-ish or not a problem at all.