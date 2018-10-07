When featuring cool hacks repurposing one thing for something else, we prefer to focus on what we could get our hands on and replicate for ourselves. Not this one, though, as nobody else has the misfortune of being responsible for 2,000 square kilometers (772 square miles) of radioactive contaminated land like the government of Ukraine. Trying to make the best of what they have, they’ve just launched a pilot program working to put up solar power farms inside the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.
This is sure to invite some jokes in the comments section, but the idea has merit. Thirty years of weather has eroded the worst aftermath of the Chernobyl explosion. That area is no longer immediately lethal and people have been making short visits. Spanning from safety inspectors, to scientists, to curious adventurers with questionable judgement making television shows. Supposedly, by following rules on what not to do, it’s possible to keep radiation exposure of a short visit down to the level experienced by frequent fliers. But that’s still too much radiation for long-term stay. That means no homes, office parks, or factories. No agriculture either, as plants and animals grown in the area should not be eaten.
So what’s left? That’s what Ukraine has been struggling with, as it tried to figure out something positive to offset the headaches of monitoring the area.
Well, next to the defunct power plant is the electric distribution infrastructure it used to feed into, and photovoltaic power generation requires little human oversight. Some maintenance will be required, but hopefully someone has worked out how to keep maintenance workers’ cumulative exposure to a minimum. And if this idea pans out, clean renewable energy would start flowing from the site of one of the worst ecological disasters of our era. That makes it a worthwhile hack on a grand scale.
[via Gizmodo]
7 thoughts on “Solar Power For Chernobyl’s Second Generation of Electricity”
“This is sure to invite some jokes in the comments section, but the idea has merit. ”
The DMZ between the Korea’s.
” No agriculture either, as plants and animals grown in the area should not be eaten.”
Might be a good way to pulling the radioactivity out of the soil though. Think long term.
How radioactive would plants grown there be? Maybe they would still be safe for non-food use?
Like what? It would still contain the Caesium and Strontium (among a pile of other radioactive isotopes), what would you want to do with it while not re-releasing said isotopes elsewhere? It can’t be a anything that comes into direct contact with people…
Only thing that comes to mind would be structural lumber, there the increased activity could be tolerated for some applications, but they would have to take great care so nobody decides to burn it.
Given enough time, the radioactive crap will move deeper and deeper into the ground, making the surface less problematic…
It’s not like there was a booming metropolis there, just leave it be and call it a wildlife reserve. Before Stalin ordered draining, these lands were marshes, a very diverse biotope.
People have been making long visits to Chernobyl since very soon after the disaster. The three reactors that didn’t explode continued operating for years; the last one shut down in 2000.
solar or radioactive glow…?
They’re transitioning from fission to fusion.