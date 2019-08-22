Build A Fungus Foraging App With Machine Learning

As the 2019 mushroom foraging season approaches it’s timely to combine my thirst for knowledge about low level machine learning (ML) with a popular pastime that we enjoy here where I live. Just for the record, I’m not an expert on ML, and I’m simply inviting readers to follow me back down some rabbit holes that I recently explored.
But mushrooms, I do know a little bit about, so firstly, a bit about health and safety:
- The app created should be used with extreme caution and results always confirmed by a fungus expert.
- Always test the fungus by initially only eating a very small piece and waiting for several hours to check there is no ill effect.
- Always wear gloves – It’s surprisingly easy to absorb toxins through fingers.
Since this is very much an introduction to ML, there won’t be too much terminology and the emphasis will be on having fun rather than going on a deep dive. The system that I stumbled upon is called XGBoost (XGB). One of the XGB demos is for binary classification, and the data was drawn from The Audubon Society Field Guide to North American Mushrooms. Binary means that the app spits out a probability of ‘yes’ or ‘no’ and in this case it tends to give about 95% probability that a common edible mushroom (Agaricus campestris) is actually edible.
The app asks the user 22 questions about their specimen and collates the data inputted as a series of letters separated by commas. At the end of the questionnaire, this data line is written to a file called ‘fungusFile.data’ for further processing.
XGB can not accept letters as data so they have to be mapped into ‘classic LibSVM format’ which looks like this: ‘3:218’, for each letter. Next, this XGB friendly data is split into two parts for training a model and then subsequently testing that model.
Installing XGB is relatively easy compared to higher level deep learning systems and runs well on both Linux Ubuntu 16.04 and on a Raspberry Pi. I wrote the deployment app in
bash so there should not be any additional software to install. Before getting any deeper into the ML side of things, I highly advise installing XGB, running the app, and having a bit of a play with it.
Training and testing is carried out by running
bash runexp.sh in the terminal and it takes less than one second to process the 8124 lines of fungal data. At the end, bash spits out a set of statistics to represent the accuracy of the training and also attempts to ‘draw’ the decision tree that XGB has devised. If we have a quick look in directory
~/xgboost/demo/binary_classification, there should now be a
0002.model file in it ready for deployment with the questionnaire.
I was interested to explore the decision tree a bit further and look at the way XGB weighted different characteristics of the fungi. I eventually got some rough visualisations working on a Python based Jupyter Notebook script:
Obviously this app is not going to win any Kaggle competitions since the various parameters within the software need to be carefully tuned with the help of all the different software tools available. A good place to start is to tweak the maximum depth of the tree and the number or trees used. Depth = 4 and number = 4 seems to work well for this data. Other parameters include the feature importance type, for example: gain, weight, cover, total_gain or total_cover. These can be tuned using tools such as SHAP.
Finally, this app could easily be adapted to other questionnaire based systems such as diagnosing a particular disease, or deciding whether to buy a particular stock or share in the market place.
An even more basic introduction to ML goes into the baseline theory in a bit more detail – well worth a quick look.
7 thoughts on “Build A Fungus Foraging App With Machine Learning”
Love your choice of mushroom for the picture :)
If you can not trust it, it is not very useful. Mushroom identification is serous business. Some of the most deadly mushrooms are deadly in small doses, and make you mildly sick, but you recover, and than wake up dead a few days later. They grow all around where I live in North America. There are whole groups of mushrooms I avoid because a false identification can be fatal. My advice is if you want to enjoy mushroom forging, take a hands on class and learn the few of them that are both easy to identify and any lookalikes are just mild gastrointestinal irritants, not flat out poisonous. Most guides also suggest never eating wild mushrooms raw.
I would love to see an AI set up to help ID photos of mushrooms.
Sadly, I think it’s far too complex for AI photo ID. Part of the process involves smell, looking at habitat, digging up the root and making a paper print of the spores.
All mushrooms are comestible … some only once.
Improper identification can, will, and does, result in deaths.
Humans do fail to make proper identification and this will never change, and this does results in deaths, hence clearly this subject and discussion is highly worthwhile.
Humans attempting to teach a machine will never reach 100% accuracy, the teaching process itself adds errors.
= this effort is simply adding to the number of failed identifications that will occur.
Humans make identification errors… humans make errors in teaching the machine. Humans eat the results… providing the final teaching step… but those that fail in this way do help improve the algorithms by removing themselves from the process.
I’ve clear childhood remembrance of when we moved out of the woods to the city, and though I loved morels and other mushrooms we would gather it was a relief to no longer be running the risk of Mom or Dad making an err.
I trust the computer. I do not trust the programmer. Where have you been?
but the machine can still learn from those failures, the person who ate them cant. with enough trial and error it’ll eventually reach a success rate far beyond what ppl can.
….. we need volunteers for the testing.