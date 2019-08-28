How The Power Gets To The Outlet

[Practical Engineering] is ready to explain how power substations get electricity to you in his latest video, which you can see below. One of the things we always notice when talking to people either in our community or outside it is that most people have no idea how most of the modern world works.

Ask your non-technical friend to explain how a cell phone works or how a hard drive stores data and you aren’t likely to get a very good answer. However, even most of us are only focused on some particular aspect of electronics. There are a lot of people who hack on robots or radios. The AC power grid,though isn’t something a lot of people work with as a hobby. Do you know exactly what goes on in that substation you pass every day on your commute? If you don’t, you’ll learn something in the video.

Sure we know what transformers and breakers are. But do you know what a recloser is? Do you know all the different functions a substation might have? If not, the video is for you.

If you want to learn more about the kinds of wires you see overhead, we’d did that earlier. In fact, we had a whole series on the electric grid, smart and otherwise.