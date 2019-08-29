This Heads Up Display Is All Wet

Athletes have a long history of using whatever they can find to enhance their performance or improve their training. While fitness tracker watches are nothing new, swimmers have used them to track their split times, distance, and other parameters. The problem with fitness trackers though is that you have to look at a watch. FORM has swim goggles that promise to address this, their smart goggles present the swimmer with a heads-up display of metrics. You can see a slick video about them below.

The screen is only on one eye, although you can switch it from left to right. The device has an inertial navigation system and is — of course — waterproof. It supposedly can withstand depths up to 32 feet and lasts 16 hours on a charge. It can use Bluetooth to send your data to your phone in addition to the display.

All this comes at a price, the goggles cost about $200. These aren’t the goggles from the dollar store, but even a nice pair of Speedo goggles might run $30 tops.

The device reportedly tracks split time, interval time, rest time, total time, stroke rate and count, distance per stroke, pacing, distance, length count, and even calories burned.

This reminds us of Google Glass. Most similar displays we’ve seen however have been automotive.