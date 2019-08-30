Sometimes it seems like Arduino is everywhere. However, with a new glut of IoT processors, it must be quite a task to keep the Arduino core on all of them. Writing on the Arduino blog, [Martino Facchin], Arduino’s chief of firmware development, talks about the problem they faced supporting two new boards from Nordic.
The boards, the Nano 33 BLE and Nano 33 BLE Sense are based on an ARM Cortex M4 CPU from Nordic. The obvious answer, of course, is to port the Arduino core over from scratch. However, the team didn’t want to spend the time for just a couple of boards. They considered using the Nordic libraries to interact with the hardware, but since that is closed source, it didn’t really fit with Arduino’s sensitivities. However, in the end, they took a third approach which could be a very interesting development: they ported the Arduino core to the Mbed OS. There’s even an example of loading a sketch on top of Mbed available from [Jan Jongboom].
On the one hand, this has two big advantages: in theory, Arduino can now run on anything that supports Mbed, which is quite a lot. Second, even though the system retains the simplicity of Arduino, the entire Mbed system is available to Arduino developers and vice versa.
On the other hand, you could argue that if you have Mbed, you don’t really need Arduino. While much is made about Arduino’s simplicity, it is really a C++ program with two predefined functions and an IDE that builds your code without as much explicit help as you’d expect. However, the wide variety of code that supports Arduino should be of interest since you could just use it from either an Arduino or Mbed program without much effort.
This might make some of our favorite Mbed labs projects more popular. If you want to see our take on an Mbed project, you can turn it into a signal generator.
Thanks [halherta] for the tip.
2 thoughts on “Arduino On MBed”
They should have spent the time doing properly. Nobody will use mbed to program that. They should bet harder on the future
I wouldn’t say “nobody” but combining two huge frameworks just to get e.g. a sensor talking over BLE to a phone/PC is crazy. These SoCs have a lot of flash but not THAT much.
Oh and it gets better – if you actually want to use BLE (or ANT), which is likely THE reason why you would pick these chips (their other peripherals are quite primitive, compared to e.g. STM32s, NXP or Atmel/Microchip ARM chips), then BLE is not supported and you need to use ArduinoBLE project (doesn’t need mBed). Which, surprise, requires you to flash the Nordic’s closed source softdevice blob that actually implements the radio stack and its own RTOS (I do wonder how will that work with mBed OS …).
So what did we gain here apart from wasting a ton of flash (the softdevice eats up a significant chunk too). The only case where you don’t really need the softdevice is if you want to use your own radio protocol or something like ShockBurst (the same thing as the popular nRF24L01+ chips use).
Worse, ArduinoBLE is buggy as hell, not working with the latest softdevice versions so a lot of things will not work properly. I have tried to use this for a project using the nRF52832 SoC (same family, just a bit “smaller” version of the nRF52840 – doesn’t have USB and few other differences). The build system relies on a hardwired URL where to download the softdevice binaries and Nordic has moved them, so things fail right out of the gate. Once you fix that (a lot of googling and research in the Github Issue tracker), you will discover that you need a very specific softdevice version because the ArduinoBLE uses an old version of the Nordic’s APIs. Once you finally flash that, you will discover that now you have a lot of flakiness with things dropping connections, refusing to bond/pair, hanging, etc. thanks to the obsolete softdevice. Yay …
Frankly, you are better off using the latest official SDK, which is excellent and has tons of examples and detailed documentation. Just expect a STEEP learning curve, especially if you have never used BLE before (better read something on it up beforehand, things will be a lot less intimidating). It is not as beginner friendly as Arduino but it actually works and allows you to build something usable with these SoCs – they are excellent for battery powered applications because of the extremely low power consumption. Even with the radio on and broadcasting/advertising the chip takes only about 10mA of current. And when sleeping it down in the single digit uA range …