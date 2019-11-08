Hackaday Podcast 043: Ploopy, Castlevania Cube-Scroller, Projection Map Your Face, And Smoosh Those 3D Prints

Before you even ask, it’s an open source trackball and you’re gonna like it. Hackaday Editors Mike Szczys and Elliot Williams get down to brass tacks on this week’s hacks. From laying down fatter 3D printer extrusion and tricking your stick welder, to recursive Nintendos and cubic Castlevania, this week’s episode is packed with hacks you ought not miss.
New This Week:
- Supercon!
- Full schedule
- Badge revealed: Gigantic FPGA In A Game Boy Form Factor, 2019 Supercon Badge Is A Hardware Siren Song
- Superconference Chat Room
- Follow Hackaday on YouTube for the livestream
- Laser-Based Audio Injection On Voice-Controllable Systems
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Ploopy Open Source Trackball Keeps Rolling Along
- Ambitious LED Cube Provides Endless Video Game Scrolling; Plays Castlevania
- Router Rebooter Without The Effort
- Improbably Cheap Pocket Welder Gets An ESP32 Makeover
- Be Anyone Or Anything With Facial Projection Mask
- Rarely Adjusted Slicer Setting Makes A Difference
Quick Hacks:
- Mike’s Picks:
- Elliot’s Picks: