[Gabor Horvath] thinks even two monitors is too little space to really lay out his windows properly. That’s why he’s building a VR Desktop straight out of our deepest cyberpunk fantasies.
The software runs on Windows and Android at the moment. The user can put up multiple windows in a sphere around them. As their head moves, the window directly in front grows in focus. Imagine how many stack overflow windows you could have open at the same time!
Another exciting possibility is that the digital work-spaces can be shared among multiple users. Pair programming isn’t so bad, and now the possibility of doing it effectively while remote seems a little more possible. Even pair CAD might be possible depending on how its done. Imagine sharing your personal CAD session on another user’s screen and seeing theirs beside yours, allowing for simultaneous design.
Overall it’s a very cool tech demo that could turn into something more. It makes us wonder how long it is before tech workers on their way to lunch are marked by a telltale red circle on their face.
6 thoughts on “Building A Limitless VR Desktop”
I mean, it’s cool. Very Johnny Mnemonic, Thompson eye-phones, GPL stealth modules, etc.
But as far as usability? Meh. I realize it’s a tech demo, but I just don’t think that would increase productivity, at all. It actually looks like it’d slow down many workflows, substantially.
Don’t get me wrong, I appreciate it. It’s just not for me. I’ll stick to two ultrawides with a tiling WM (Sway for life!)
I was thinking of doing something similar but I don’t have the skills for it (yet). I saw a commercial solution that can do many VR virtual displays but it was really expensive.
I hope this will work out! I think you’ll need at least a PiMax 8K or HP Reverb to have sufficient resolution though.
bad optics may hurt your brain
this is the reason 3D glasses, 3D TVs gone to trash
” Imagine how many stack overflow windows you could have open at the same time!”
Imagine the WIMP interface goes away.
I get by with a single 1366×768 monitor. With a good window manager this is not an impediment.
made me feel seasick