Amazon Ring: Neighbors Leaking Data On Neighbors

For a while now a series of stories have been circulating about Amazon’s Ring doorbell, an Internet-connected camera and entry system that lets users monitor and even interact with visitors and delivery people at their doors. The adverts feature improbable encounters with would-be crooks foiled by the IoT-equipped homeowner, but the stories reveal a much darker side. From reports of unhindered access by law enforcement to privately-held devices through mass releases of compromised Ring account details to attackers gaining access to children via compromised cameras, it’s fair to say that there’s much to be concerned about.
One cause for concern has been the location data exposed by the associated Amazon Neighbors crowd-sourced local crime paranoia app, and for those of us who don’t live and breathe information security there is an easy-to-understand Twitter breakdown of its vulnerabilities from [Elliot Alderson] that starts with the app itself and proceeds from there into compromising Ring accounts by finding their passwords. We find that supposedly anonymized information in the app sits atop an API response with full details, that there’s no defense against brute-forcing a Ring password, and that a tasty list of API and staging URLs is there for all to see embedded within the app. Given all that information, there’s little wonder that the system has proven to be so vulnerable.
As traditional appliance makers have struggled with bringing Internet connectivity into their products there have been a few stories of woeful security baked into millions of homes. A defense could be made that a company with roots outside the Internet can be forgiven for such a gaffe, but in the case of Amazon whose history has followed that of mass Web adoption and whose infrastructure lies behind so much of the services we trust, this level of lax security is unforgivable. Hackaday readers will be aware of the security issues behind so-called “smart” devices, but to the vast majority of customers they are simply technological wonders that are finally delivering a Jetsons-style future. If some good comes of these Ring stories it might be that those consumers finally begin to wake up to IoT security, and use their new-found knowledge to demand better.
Header image: Ring [CC BY-SA 4.0]
6 thoughts on “Amazon Ring: Neighbors Leaking Data On Neighbors”
The Jetsons future was a safe future. This carbon-copy? Not so much.
A while back, I bought a Ring. It seemed like a good idea at the time. Got it all installed and entered the setup phase, direct wifi from my smart phone, and got it all set up despite the somewhat less than adequate instructions, and it worked, for about 5 minutes.
We had house wifi, picture and notification, and then suddenly, as we played with it, no more picture, no more doorbell, no more nothing. Attempted to follow less than adequate troubleshooting instructions, but found that I could not even connect direct wifi from my smart phone, getting the spinner and then nothing.
Called tech support number and the obviously inadequately trained call taker, even after I explained the symptoms and results, insisted on going through a menu including was the power on and did I have the smart phone in the right mode, neither of which, being missing, would have allowed me to even start setup, much less reach any level of connectivity.
After exhausting her menu, she read (quite obviously) an evaluation that said that my power supply was inadequate and I would have to install a new transformer. Even after I explained to her that this retired telecom technical support engineer knew how to check whether I was getting proper power to the device, she insisted that low voltage and low amperage were the problem, but she didn’t know the difference between the two, and when I told her what my measurements were she could not seem to recognize that they values that I read her were better than what she read to me.
When I asked for Tier Two technical support, she didn’t know what that meant, and then would not refer me up the chain unless and until I replaced the “defective” transformer.
I took the stupid thing back to the store, and having seen this article, am now glad I did.
I guess ‘Police state’ article on Wikipedia needs an update.
The hackability… just about a given, when you rush something to market. I think it’s called ‘first-mover advantage’. I usually wait for stories like this, and a company’s response in the form of a v 2.0 product, before jumping in.
Of more concern to me is the accompanying apps like Neighbours where Ring and videocamera owners share videos of “suspicious” people. This has led to claims of racial profiling and being a possible enabler of vigilantism.
I also wouldn’t voluntarily want to contribute to creating a surveillance society. Of course, the police are loving Ring.
I keep searching for an open source firmware to install in mine… So I can unbox it. I’m surprised at how little there is.
Manufacturers are getting better at stopping the reflashing of devices, especially if they get money or data from the accompanying app. If you’re after camera/doorbell functionality, best to start with an open device (eg an ESP32-CAM). You could roll your own, or there’s probably already an open-source project for something similar.