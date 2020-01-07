Problem: your electronic load works fine, except for the occasional MOSFET bursting into flames. Solution: do what [tbladykas] did, and build a water-cooled electronic load.
One can quibble that perhaps there are other ways to go about preventing your MOSFETs from burning, including changes to the electrical design. But he decided to take a page from [Kerry Wong]’s design book and go big. [Kerry]’s electronic load was air-cooled and capable of sinking 100 amps; [tbladykas] only needed 60 or 70 amps or so. Since he had an all-in-one liquid CPU cooler on hand, it was only natural to use that for cooling.
The IXYS linear MOSFET dangles off the end of the controller PCB, where the TO-247 device is soldered directly to the copper cold plate of the AiO cooler. This might seem sketchy as the solder could melt if things got out of hand, but then again drilling and tapping the cold plate could lead to leakage of the thermal coupling fluid. It hasn’t had any rigorous testing yet – his guesstimate is 300 Watts dissipation at this point – but as his primary endpoint was to stop the MOSFET fires, the exact details aren’t that important.
We’ve seen a fair number of liquid-cooled Raspberry Pis and Arduinos before, but we can’t find an example of a liquid-cooled electronic load. Perhaps [tbladykas] is onto something with this design.
7 thoughts on “Liquid Cooling Keeps This Electronic Load’s MOSFETs From Burning”
A good friend of mine has an even less conventional water cooling setup for his load testing. Its 1800watt static load, using 50watt resistors. Bolted to an old aluminum toyota cylinder head, thats sitting in a kids little red wagon with the garden hose running over it. Its ghetto but it works great for testing power supplies for large sustained loads. I think he built it in 2011 around the same time TiN (of evga and K!NGP1N fame) was building a dynamic tester.
When I need some relatively low voltage load for testing, I string together some resistors form old TV’s until I get the needed resistance, then solder on two long leads and drop the whole contraption in a bucket of water to make up for the totally inadequate power rating of the used resistors.
Interesting re-use of a liquid CPU cooler. But if on a budget and a used one is not available then an alternative “liquid” heatsink could be something similar to the HEATHKIT HN-31 Cantenna; That popular kit was built from a gallon paint can filled with mineral oil.
https://beachpackagingdesign.com/boxvox/the-heathkit-cantenna
The original design had a 50 ohm RF load rated at 1KW. But feel free to change the load value or paint can size to satisfy your requirements.
– Thomas
That’s properly done, very nice, congrats!
Sometimes is enough to just toss the transistor and/or the load resistor into a bucket of water, not kidding.
:o)
The best water cooler I made was a repurposed tea’s maid.
The heating plate had a built in water pipe and temperature sensor. Fairly trivial to feed it with cold water. A lot of sanding to get it flat enough to sit well on a processor. But getting it clamped down evenly was the tricky part.
> This might seem sketchy as the solder could melt if things got out of hand
Solder melts above 200C and is beyond boiling point of water at 100C. MOSFET probably rate at 125C
Melting of solder is the least of your problem as the tubing would burst first spilling hot water and steam if the person operating it is asleep.
Dan should learn some basic science before writing nonsense comments to sound cool.
Basic science would also include the non-zero thermal resistance die to tab, the fact that solder gets very weak long before you get to its melting point, and other practical facts.