[Matteo] bought a new Raspberry Pi 4. Why not? You get a quad-core ARM processor, up to 4 GB of RAM, and a gigabit ethernet port for $35. However, the default operating system is still a 32-bit system and doesn’t take advantage of the Pi 4’s 64-bit capable CPU. So he installed a light version of 64-bit Debian and ran some benchmarks for the Raspberry Pi 4 running both 32-bit and 64-bit operating systems.
It really shouldn’t be surprising that the 64-bit OS did better in nearly every test. If anything is surprising, it may be that the difference is so pronounced. Some of the benchmarks, like Dhrystones, probably don’t relate much to real-life usage. But some things, like computing a hash, is something you probably do pretty often in normal usage, and the timing difference is pronounced.
A few things were limited by things other than the CPU. RAM speed was a little better, but not much. Dropping firewall packets was another big difference. The 32-bit system could drop 268 packets per second, while the 64-bit dropped 557. VPN is another case where other things limited performance so the difference between the operating system size didn’t matter much.
Benchmarks are always tricky, so your mileage — especially your real-life mileage — may vary. However, it does seem like there are some real advantages to dumping the 32-bit operating system.
If you are interested in performance versus the Pi 3, we looked at that earlier. Spoiler alert: it is much better. Or you can go even further back if you like.
7 thoughts on “Raspberry Pi 4 Benchmarks: 32- Vs 64-bits”
In most arithmetic operations 32 bits should be enough, but in Boolean operations on blocks of data like in encryption, more bits translates directly to an increase of performance. If your use case includes lots of services like SSH, an increase in bits could be a good choice.
There’s a difference in the number of registers too – ARM32 gives you 16 registers, but ARM64 gives you 32 registers which can help to reduce the number of memory accesses, which will speed things up. In the same way, the calling standard for ARM32 gives you 4 registers to pass arguments into subroutines (the rest go on the stack), but ARM64 gives you 8 registers. Between these two, I suspect this is probably most of the performance improvement, rather than directly from the width of the data being worked on.
Where can you buy the 4GB version for $35? Everywhere I can find it is $55 for that much RAM.
You can’t, the $35 price is for the 1GB model, $55 is the recommended retail price for the 4GB.
>packets per second
Its thousands of packets per second. 3 orders of magnitude larger.
And then there’s the good old “forgetting exchange values exist” and shops over here just going $1 = €1…